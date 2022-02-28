It took an entire regular season to get there, but it seems that Guy Gadowsky has made a decision in the crease.

Since Penn State’s entry into conference play, the choice between senior goalie Oskar Autio and sophomore netminder Liam Souliere hasn’t been an easy one.

Autio had been Penn State’s goalie in 23 games, while Souliere trailed behind with 11 appearances of his own going into the regular-season finale at Michigan State.

However, the sophomore got the nod for both games against the Spartans for the first time all year. He’ll continue to do so in the team’s upcoming series against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, as Gadowsky named Souliere his starter Monday.

For Gadowsky, putting Souliere in the net was somewhat of a no-brainer, saying that basic statistics led to the decision.

Souliere earned the job through a .902 save percentage and an average of 2.99 goals allowed on the season, an improvement compared to his senior counterpart, as Autio averaged 3.12 goals allowed per game and a .893 save percentage.

“It's pretty straightforward in terms of statistics and what we layout as you're getting recruited, so we don’t decide on style,” Gadowsky said. “One of the things that we look at is how they are as a teammate, their work ethic and their commitment to themselves as a student-athlete and to Penn State.”

Sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. was quick to testify toward Souliere’s work ethic, saying he fully believes in the sophomore.

“He’s a warrior. I love seeing him battle every day,” Dowd said. “I thought he was lights out [against Michigan State], made the saves when he needed to, and I’m really looking forward to him going into this weekend.”

Souliere’s progression over the course of the season has shown Dowd’s sentiment, finding more starting opportunities as the regular season dwindled down.

Doubling down on that statement, the defenseman said it was barely a surprise to see Souliere getting the start in Penn State’s opening tournament game.

“He’s one of those guys that works as hard as he can, just gets that 1% better each day, and when it’s his time to shine, he takes it,” Dowd said. “We know when we need that big save he steps up to the plate.”

While Souliere’s teammates and coaches believe in him going into the most important series of the 2021-22 season, the question is how he’ll handle his first time starting three games in a row.

Despite it being a new opportunity for the young netminder, he was in good spirits ahead of a trip to Columbus, Ohio.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting on for a while. It’s always good to play two games in a row, helps you get into a groove,” Souliere said. “I’m excited [for Ohio State]. The stakes are higher, the games are faster, everyone’s playing their hardest. It should be a good series.”

In the two games against the Buckeyes this season, Souliere performed on both sides of the spectrum, allowing five goals in his first bout but responding strongly in the second with a 28-save performance and a 2-2 shootout victory.

It’s not set in stone which goalie will get the call for the entirety of the first round, but regardless of what happens in the upcoming contest, Souliere said the moment won’t be too big for him.

“You prepare for moments like this,” Souliere said. “It’s not like you’re thrown into any situation like you aren’t ready yet or not willing to go.”

