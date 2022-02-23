After Penn State’s Senior Night collapse, some long-tenured Nittany Lions saw the beginning of a disappointing end in front of the crowd.

It also seemed like a preemptive ending to Penn State’s 2021-22 season, losing its fifth game in a row.

Despite the struggles Guy Gadowsky’s squad has handled in the past few months, it isn’t time for his team to roll over with one game left on the regular-season schedule and a Big Ten Tournament championship still to play for.

Win or lose this weekend against Michigan State, it’s a far cry from making a serious impact on the Nittany Lions’ season, in large part due to both teams' positions in the conference standings.

The fourth place squad in the Big Ten standing is Notre Dame with 38 points — setting the boundary between the conference’s mightiest, and of course, the lowliest.

Trailing behind the Irish is Wisconsin, Penn State and the Spartans, who sit with 18, 17 and 15 points respectively — Michigan State, having dropped its last 12 games, hasn’t won a Big Ten matchup since early December.

The stakes may be low, but Gadowsky and company still have every reason to fight for victory because nobody wants to lose.

“We’re in a competitive business. Coaches, players, we’re in a results-based industry, everybody knows that. Even if you don’t play well, you want the result. You always want the result,” Gadowsky said. “Is it a necessity? No. But it’s a results-based industry, and if you aren’t comfortable with that, you shouldn’t be in athletics.”

Unfortunately, the results haven’t been the blue and white’s favor, considering how the team fared in its most recent series.

Yes, the Nittany Lions haven’t lived up to the standard its former teams have produced in the past, but Gadowsky isn’t afraid to look at this series as a time to improve.

“From the information we got, there are a couple of things we can control and do a lot better, and if we can do it without negating the things we did well… that’s the goal this weekend,” Gadowsky said.

Though the goal of improving is shared between coaches and players alike, the reason for getting better is more than just winning for Penn State.

In a season that’s been full of ups and downs — a season that is still yet to finish — Gadowsky chimed in on the real reason his team goes out on the ice.

“Why do I coach? The feeling and the culture that we have here is really why you do it, and it’s so rewarding,” Gadowsky said. “Tell you what, I love my job this year.”

While growing up in Edmonton during some of professional hockey’s most storied years — the Wayne Gretzky era —it was hard not to fall in love with the sport, Gadowky added.

Freshman forward Carson Dyck had a bit of a different take on what it means to be an athlete at Penn State, however.

For him, it’s not about achieving individual awards or scoring goals, it’s about representing himself and the school — expressing care is how the freshman sees himself cementing his legacy in Hockey Valley.

“I think accolades and all those other things can help, but the biggest thing in cementing my legacy is just being a good person,” Dyck said. “It’s about learning how to become a good person and building on that.”

