Penn State’s Jimmy Dowd Jr. has always been a “heck of an athlete”.

The sophomore at University Park lived up to the hype during his first year with the Nittany Lions, leading all defenseman in points with 10 on a pair of goals and eight assists.

However, to prepare for the collegiate game, Dowd Jr. sought out professional help in an organization close to his home in the Sports Performance Lab.

A native of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, Dowd Jr. began training roughly a half hour from home at the Sports Performance Lab in the summer before his first season of college hockey.

Though Dowd Jr. had worked with strength coaches earlier in his youth career, joining on with the Middletown Township-based training center was a no-brainer.

“When I heard about it first opening, I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I love this.’ Why not be one of the first guys?” Dowd Jr. told The Daily Collegian. “My No. 1 priority over the summer is strength training and conditioning, and to be able to have that there is unbelievable.”

The Sports Performance Lab uses data-driven science, and an individualized approach, to “help athletes get to the next level.” That’s exactly what director of strength and conditioning Andrew Watkins and company have provided Dowd Jr. with.

The goal with Dowd Jr. was to make him more well-rounded and to increase his ability to skate longer, harder and more efficiently on the ice. To do so, in part, required dedicating a short amount of time to what were once some weaknesses for Dowd Jr.

“Transitional strength and rotational strength, these were the things that I saw that Jimmy could improve upon the fastest, or in the shortest amount of time,” Watkins told the Collegian. “He did just that. Jimmy showed up every single day, ready to do the work and ready to go.”

At the beginning of the summer, Dowd Jr. does a body assessment through the Sports Performance Lab for neuro training and body fat compensation. From there, he trains for four weeks, then gets reassessed, only to train again and be reassessed at the end of the summer.

This calculated fitness approach keeps athletes like Dowd Jr. mentally and physically engaged. The Sports Performance Lab focuses on the mental game with daily neuro training — specifically timing, rhythm and coordination.

Dowd Jr.’s brain has gotten sharper as a result and is more adept at decision-making.

“A big thing where [neuro training] comes into play is when you get fatigued on the ice,” Dowd Jr. said. “The first thing that shuts down is your brain when you're fatigued… [neuro training] just helps you so much, helps you scan the ice more, like you’re always alert, you know what’s behind you, what’s in front of you.

“Doing that every single day, it’s pretty awesome.”

Mike Greene co-founded the lab. Greene has worked in the sports science field for roughly eight years. Now a managing director, the former collegiate baseball player was motivated to start Sports Performance Lab because of a “scary” weightlifting injury from when he was 15 years old.

“Everything in my athletic career started to go downhill after that injury. I contribute that injury to not being assessed properly,” Greene told the Collegian. “That’s why we created Sports Performance Lab, so hopefully this doesn’t happen to any kids that walk through our facilities.”

Relative to other sports training facilities, Greene said the Sports Performance lab is much more thorough. The intention is to offer athletes like Dowd Jr. opportunities to train, be assessed and recover “like a professional athlete.”

It takes any athlete a little “push” to be able to better their overall performance and fitness. For Dowd Jr., that advance in the right direction has been Watkins.

“That guy’s a beast. His mindset is just ‘get better’ every day, no matter what the circumstances are,” Dowd Jr. said. “He gets us into [that mindset] every day, and that’s really helped me a lot, especially in the gym.”

Unlike the regular season, where priorities switch to reviewing film of other teams and maintaining weight, the offseason is where Dowd Jr. dedicates himself to working out. He tends to wait until the end of the summer to start skating frequently, allowing him to build muscle mass.

Such was the case this summer, as Dowd Jr. felt he “definitely” got a lot stronger in his legs, as well as overall. At Sports Performance Lab, athletes don’t have to resort to “broscience.” Instead, they can lean upon Watkins and his staff for advice.

“We take the latest and most recent science and apply it to help athletes digest the content so that they can evolve quickly ,” Watkins said. “We like to streamline the process and eliminate the guesswork, making it clear enough for the athlete to process. We sit down with each athlete and discuss how we’re going to get there.”

Doing so within a substantial organization is not an easy chore. Dowd Jr. often works out alongside collegiate hockey players, others who compete at the juniors level and even his brother Anthony, who plays for the Chicago Steel.

Still, that has not deterred Greene from providing a platform for players to “slow the game down.”

“We’re allowing people to have an individualized training program inside a group setting that’s specific to each individual athlete’s functional limitations,” Greene said.

A player with tremendous core strength, according to Greene’s analysis, Dowd Jr. also has brain and vision skills that are off the charts. His work ethic has helped make him a “role model” for younger athletes.

And as the Sports Performance Lab begins to expand, what with its new Ridgefield, New Jersey, location, having an ambassador like Dowd Jr. represent the training organization can only be beneficial.

Thankfully for Dowd Jr., the relationship is symbiotic and his dedication isn’t lost on those who work the closest with him during the summer months.

“It’s not a lifestyle for us, it’s a life,” Watkins said about the passion he has for his work. “Jimmy has committed his entire life to hockey. It’s an honor to work with him. The least I can do in the time I have with him is help him prepare.”

