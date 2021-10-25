Penn State’s Chase McLane isn’t the loudest nor most intimidating presence when he skates on the ice.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound sophomore is a naturally reserved forward who chimes in when needed in the locker room, but in his second year with the Nittany Lions, the Trenton, Michigan, native is the most seasoned member of a line that also features freshmen forwards Ryan Kirwan and Danny Dzhaniyev.

“I like being the older guy on the line,” McLane said. “It makes me want to lead them a little bit.”

Like all other sophomores on the blue and white’s roster, McLane was robbed of a “true” freshman campaign.

Due to coronavirus protocols, Penn State’s roster was separated into three different groups, which inhibited the team’s ability to come together as one during a 2020-21 campaign where the Nittany Lions went 10-12.

“We were a month into being here, and I didn’t even know half the guys on the team,” McLane said. “We weren’t really gelled in the locker room, we weren’t close, we didn’t really know each other. It was kind of cliquey, and it just didn’t work out well on the ice.”

Despite what he endured in his first year at University Park, McLane has made great strides in year No. 2. Through six contests, McLane has three points on a goal and two assists.

He’s already matched his assist total in 19 games last season and needs just two more points to equal that sum as well.

Fifth-year senior forward Adam Pilewicz has sparred with McLane in drills at practice and knows precisely what the center he called a “battler” is capable of.

“He’s a tough guy to defend. He’s strong as an ox,” Pilewicz said. “It’s tough to play against him. You want to get better every day, and a guy like that forces the guys around him to get better.”

In addition to looking to improve every day at practice, McLane has also altered his diet. He’s cut out red meat and is eating fish like salmon instead.

Focusing on little details like what he puts in his body are helping McLane “feel better” on the ice. As his lifestyle choices have improved, so has his demeanor around teammates like Pilewicz.

“You can tell he’s more confident,” Pilewicz said. “He speaks up a lot more in the locker room, which is great. You want to see freshmen take a much bigger role in year two, and we’ve definitely seen that from him.”

As a center, McLane has taken 96 faceoffs for the blue and white and won more than 52% of them. Still, he wants to get closer to the 60-65% range to be satisfied with his performances at the dot.

It’s not the only area McLane wishes to improve in either, as he said he believes his play has been “very average,” and he has a lot more to give on both the offensive and defensive ends of the ice.

Regardless, McLane has gotten back to the basics of what makes him a successful hockey player — instead of being “fancy” with his play, he’s taking an easier and more simplified approach.

Yet in Pilewicz’s eyes, McLane’s produced solid showings through the first handful of contests.

“I like what I’m seeing from him right now,” Pilewicz said. “He’s always been a good friend of mine. I’m really happy to see him doing well right now, and I’m really confident he’s going to have an incredible year.”

Guy Gadowsky isn’t particularly surprised with where McLane is at with his development, chalking it up to the “natural maturation” of his game.

From the coach’s perspective, McLane has seemed more comfortable with the pace of the college game than he was as a wide-eyed freshman.

While Penn State seeks to build upon a 5-1 start as it heads into a nonconference joust with North Dakota, having McLane keep up with his contributions will be critical.

“If we are going to be successful,” Gadowsky said, “he’s a guy that is going to be a big part on both ends of the ice.”