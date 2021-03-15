Penn State has had many players synonymous with the Nittany Lion logo, but few players have donned the blue-and-white quite like Alex Limoges.

The eighth player in Penn State’s history to sport a “C” on his jersey has skated in 127 games and racked up 122 points while finding the back of the net 50 times for the blue and white, putting him third all-time in points and tied for fourth in goals.

The on-ice accolades are even more impressive when it’s taken into account how good Limoges is when it matters most.

The Winchester, Virginia, native overtook his former teammate Liam Folkes for the all-time lead in points in the Big Ten Tournament Monday when he fed Tim Doherty for a Penn State goal. It was Limoges’ third point of the night, fifth of the tournament and 17th career tournament point.

Guy Gadowsky doesn’t believe any of the personal accomplishments matter to the guy nicknamed “Limo”, though.

“Knowing Limo, he probably has no idea,” Gadowsky said. “He would trade every one of those points for a win tonight, so knowing him, I imagine that’s how he feels.

“He's a humble guy who gets it done at the most important time, so the fact that he has more points than anybody, any other Nittany Lion in Big Ten Tournament play is certainly appropriate,”

Despite everything Limoges does with a stick in his hand, the biggest impact he will leave on the Penn State program — should Monday’s overtime loss against Wisconsin be his last game — goes far beyond his on-ice performance.

Gadowsky listed numerous qualities that will mold Limoges’ legacy and impact the program long after the 6-foot-1 forward leaves Penn State.

“He has meant: humble, quality, true toughness,” Gadowsky said. “Not fake toughness, true toughness, incredible skill and a knack to make the big play.”

Limoges will have the opportunity to return to Happy Valley for another go around should he choose because of the NCAA’s decision to grant players an extra year of eligibility, and it is also not certain the Nittany Lions’ season is completely over.

A committee will decide which teams make the NCAA Tournament this year — aside from the six automatic bids for conference champions — and Gadowsky made his pitch for the season to continue.

“As far as I’m concerned, we are one of the best teams in the country for sure,” Gadowsky said. “Hopefully we’ll get a chance to prove that on a national stage.”

Whether Penn State gets the chance or not, Limoges was emotional while embracing Wisconsin’s overtime hero Cole Caufield following the loss.

Even Caufield — who led the nation in goals this season — gave a nod of respect to the Penn State captain.

“I just congratulated him on a great career at Penn State,” Caufield said. “He's a great guy for that program. He's fun to watch."

Whether he’s remembered for his heroics on the ice or his leadership off it, Limoges will go down in Nittany Lion lore.

If fans have seen him for the last time in a Penn State uniform, it would be a goodbye the Nittany Lions and their fans wish could have ended with smiles rather than heartbreak, but Limoges’ legacy will not soon be forgotten no matter what his future may hold.

“He’s the identity of a culture that carries on for years,” Gadowsky said. “You ask any of the alumni that played with him, any of the guys on the team now, they’ll tell you he’s a very special human being.”

