At a certain point, Guy Gadowsky is going to have to make a decision.

And, with little time remaining in the regular season, it's time to start questioning the methodology of Penn State’s goalie situation.

While the blue and white is starting to see the better days of its regular season, going 3-1 in its last four games, there’s one common denominator in the success — and lack thereof — in its most recent stretch.

Each weekend, those who have been following the team carry certain expectations ahead of each game – Penn State’s going to shoot a lot, and more likely than not, have a lot of shots come its way as well.

However, what’s never certain on a week-to-week basis is who will start between the pipes for the blue and white.

Penn State’s most recent two-series stretch saw split starts between senior netminder Oskar Autio and sophomore goalie Liam Souliere.

Goalie No. 1 registered 68 saves with only three goals allowed, and goalie No. 2 put up a mere 40 saves with a whopping eight goals allowed.

So if you needed to choose who should man the crease, goalie No. 1 seems like the obvious go-to option, right?

Gadowsky has opted for Goalie No. 2, though — Oskar Autio — despite being outperformed by Souliere in win percentage, saves and goals-against average.

Well, that's seniority right there.

Autio, being one of the few senior leaders on the team, started the season with the first-string job, for the most part, in his hands.

Yet, as the games have gone by and more split starts have come his way, the Espoo, Finland, native’s position might be up for grabs.

And it should be.

The weekly dilemma is choosing between an inconsistent, but important, leader and a promising, yet inexperienced, sophomore.

Gadowsky has been a believer in both his goalies since the start of the year, but now with a chunk of the season tossed into the loss column, it's time to start paying attention to the stats.

Souliere, playing considerably less than Autio, sports a 4-2-1 record on the year, his only two losses coming against Ohio State and Michigan early in the season.

There have been games this year, such as Penn State’s shootout victory over Ohio State, where Souliere has been a star on the ice. For Autio, not so much.

With the senior in net, the blue and white has mustered a 10-11 record with 64 goals allowed — only five less goals than Penn State has scored in those games.

Both goalies have shown their flashes this year, but Souliere’s been the guy when Penn State has needed it most.

Six goals allowed on 26 shots against Ohio State is bad — really bad. It’s unlikely Autio will play like that again, but it's too late into the season to keep the experiment going.

Souliere or Autio?

Many people have their beliefs as to who should be the full-time guy, but it really doesn't matter. Someone just needs to stay in the net and be ready for the bigger games coming down the line.

When the Big Ten Tournament begins, you're going to want someone ready for an entire stretch of playoff hockey, not a floundering netminder questioning week to week if he's even going to play.

You only play one game at a time deep in the playoffs — no series after the first round — how is Gadowsky going to handle the goalie situation then?

Only time will tell, but the time to make a decision is starting to run out.