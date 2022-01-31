From an outside perspective, it’s hard to not wonder what goes through Guy Gadowsky’s head when he makes lineup decisions.

Such is the case in any sport, but it could be argued that it’s even more relevant when considering Penn State’s situation between the pipes.

For Gadowsky, there are several baseline factors that go into his decision, most of which seem pretty straight forward.

“I look at wins, losses, save percentage, goals against, your work ethic, commitment, your commitment to your teammates and commitment to this university,” Gadowsky said.

As far as the statistics part of the head coach’s rationale goes, one goalie sits above the other.

Sophomore Liam Souliere trumps senior Oskar Autio in every quantifiable category mentioned by Gadowsky.

Souliere is 4-2-1 on the season, with the tie registered in a shootout victory that saw him stop three of four Ohio State shots, while boasting a .912 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average.

Autio sits at 10-11 on his campaign, while stopping .894 percent of the shots he’s faced and allowing 3.08 goals per contest.

The senior has more wins than the underclassman, but he has appeared in three times as many games than his teammate while putting up a win percentage that’s anywhere from 15 to 23 points lower, depending on how you decipher the tie.

When considering Autio’s last seven games where he went 2-5, the number equal to Souliere’s total appearances this year, Autio’s win percentage falls to 28.6%.

This is even more perplexing when one considers what Penn State’s head coach considers to be the principal goalie metric.

“I think that the most important stat for a goalie is your wins and losses,” Gadowsky said.

Stats, though, were not the only thing Gadowsky said that went into his decision; he also mentioned some intangibles too.

Autio has often been mentioned as one of Penn State's most consistent leaders this season, by both players and his head coach alike.

It’s hard not to imagine his lengthy commitment to the program and his status as a senior has contributed in big part to why he continues to start games, especially when Gadowsky seems to value commitment so highly.

Outside his own individual qualifiers, Penn State’s head man also mentioned assistant coach Juliano Pagliero plays a collaborative role in deciding who starts in net.

Pagliero was a three-time All-CHA goaltender at Niagara form 2005-2009, before coaching in some capacity at three other colleges and eventually making his way to Penn State in 2021.

This type of experience, specifically on-the-ice, is why Gadowsky is so willing to trust his assistant’s knowledge of things that aren’t typically picked up on the stat sheet.

“When it comes to how a goaltender is playing, I'm not the guy to ask,” Gadowsky said. “You have to play at a very high level to really recognize what someone's doing, regardless of the goals that are given up.”

While Pagliero has only been with the program since June, it’s clear Penn State brought him in for a reason and trusts his judgment.

The 10-year Nittany Lion head coach said that “Pags” is someone who qualified for the position because he was “successful” and had “a long track record of doing the right thing.”

It’s clear the goalie coach has played a role in the team continuing to take a dual-threat approach to the goalie position.

However, when asked, Gadowsky did mention that there is opportunity for one of his goalies to take the reigns before the end of this season, despite there only being six games left in the team’s regular season.

This isn’t a reality Souliere is worried about, though, as his focus is honed in on his team winning games.

“It's a team game, I'm not thinking about myself during the season,” Souliere said. “It's just about what can I do to make sure that the team gets a chance to win a game. If that's me being on the bench, then fair enough, and if that's me on the ice, then fair enough.

“I'm here for the team, and that's it.”

