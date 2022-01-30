Six goals on 27 shots.

That’s a line you might put up in EA’s NHL video game when playing on rookie mode, but it’s rarely a statline you’ll see in a real game.

For senior goaltender Oskar Autio and Penn State, that statline was unfortunately a reality.

Autio’s Saturday night performance was tied for the worst of his career, in terms of goals allowed.

The Nittany Lion, who split this series with fellow goaltender sophomore Liam Souliere, was pulled in favor of sophomore Doug Dorr, who made his season debut, with just over five minutes left.

When asked why he chose to pull Autio and put in Dorr, rather than Souliere, Guy Gadowsky said he didn’t think it would be right to insert his backup, considering the circumstances, and added that he wanted to give the team’s third netminder a chance.

“I didn’t think it was fair to Oskar to leave him in,” Gadowsky said. “I didn’t think it would’ve been fair to put Liam in. I thought it was a great opportunity for Doug.”

While Dorr only faced one shot, a shot he saved, the goaltender did his job, which was to keep things from getting worse than they already were.

Questions surrounding Gadowsky’s decision to insert a goalie, however, were more centered around the starter than who was put in during a blowout.

Coming off of yet another superb performance, Souliere seemed primed to finally make back-to-back starts for Penn State in net.

That obviously wasn’t the case, though, and all the sophomore could do was watch as his teammate put up one of the worst performances of his career.

Gadowsky said the coaching staff’s thought process remained the same, as in the team’s series against Wisconsin, when deciding who would start the squad’s second home game against the Buckeyes.

“We went through the same formula,” Gadowsky said. “Liam had a great game on Friday night, but Oskar’s been playing extremely well. Oskar had a really good night, [last] Saturday as well.”

With Souliere leading his team to an emotional shootout win, the night before Autio’s collapse, it’s hard not to imagine the sophomore finally taking the reins as the blue and white’s starter.

Penn State’s head coach said he wasn’t sure if his two-headed approach to the goalie situation would change after Saturday’s blowout loss.

“I'll talk to the staff, that's a conversation,” Gadowsky said. “I don't have an answer for that right now.”

On the flip side, Ohio State has had very little goalie controversy during its season.

Freshman Jakub Dobeš has been one of the country’s very best netminders this season and Saturday’s game was proof of just that.

Going into Saturday’s matchup with Penn State, Dobeš had the sixth-best save percentage in the country, bolstering a stout .934 on the campaign.

The star goaltender’s numbers will get even better after saving all 51 of the shots he faced in his team’s shutout victory.

Gadowsky gave Dobeš his flowers but made sure to bring the focus back to his team’s struggles offensively.

“Certainly he played very well,” Gadowsky said. “I think we also had a couple open nets that we didn't cash in on, and we just seemed frustrated.

“So give him credit, he played very well, but I also think we self inflicted a few wounds.”

All in all, Dobeš saved 95 of the 97 shots he faced over the weekend, a remarkable stat that will almost certainly earn him his fourth Big Ten weekly honor.

So while Ohio State has its goaltender position on lock, Penn State faces a tough decision with just six more games left on its regular season schedule.

For the Nittany Lions, and whoever they may choose, the next starter can only hope to emulate the form Dobeš has put up for the Buckeyes.

“I think we all take full accountability for lack of production tonight, but you definitely gotta tip your cap to him,” fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips said. “He had a heck of a weekend and made it tough on us.”

