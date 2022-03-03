A clash between Penn State and Ohio State means a third rendition of Liam Souliere vs. Jakub Dobeš.

While this isn’t the only battle that’ll be taking place when the blue and white travels to Columbus, Ohio, for the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, it’s certainly one to watch.

The two netminders have had two drastically different paths to garnering the starting role for their squads going into Friday’s bout, but each started similarly in 2021, backing up an older goaltender.

While Souliere is a sophomore and Dobeš is just a freshman, the Buckeye has already played twice as many games in his collegiate career than Souliere.

The scarlet and gray goalie has also found much more consistent success between the pipes, as he ranks fifth in the country in save percentage at .933 to Souliere’s .902, which would be good enough for 49th.

Despite this discrepancy, Penn State is confident in its young netminder’s ability to gather wins.

When asked what led to Souliere starting back-to-back nights for the first time this season, Gadowsky pointed to statistics.

“You look at his numbers recently, they've been excellent,” Gadowsky said. “He actually played very, very well on Friday night as well.”

Gadowsky also said one of Souliere’s less-successful starts was a result of the netminder being “left out to dry” rather than anything he failed to do in the crease.

Sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. recognized what his team needed to do to help its goaltender secure the win Friday.

“Play our game, play solid defense, have good sticks all around,” Dowd Jr. said. “Honestly, [we] just [need to] play good defense, and he’ll make the saves when we need him to.”

On the flip side, Penn State will also need to get goals past one of the best netminders in the country, if it wants to secure a series win over the Buckeyes.

In four games against Penn State, Dobeš stopped 159 shots while allowing just five goals to find twine.

That .970 save percentage is even more impressive when you further consider Penn State averaged just under 40 shots per game across those contests.

Penn State recognizes the prowess Dobeš boasts in-goal but is not changing its approach to the game.

“[We don’t] necessarily have a game plan for him,” Gadowsky said. “We're not doing anything different against him that we would about someone else.

“Many of the best goaltenders in the nation are in this league. We need to do what we do to have success against teams in this league, and goaltender is the same thing.”

One player Gadowsky and company hope can continue to contribute offensively is senior forward Ben Copeland.

While Copeland hasn’t had a multitude of success against the Buckeyes this year — just one point in four games — the first-year Nittany Lion is one of the team’s best skaters and passers.

After sitting out Penn State’s second game against Minnesota as a healthy scratch, Copeland was back for the Michigan State series and was able to make his mark Friday night.

The Edina, Minnesota, native gathered two points on the night and registered a season-high six shots in the game in his first appearance since his benching.

Penn State’s head coach said he thought it benefited Copeland to watch a game from the bench because of his background.

“I think it was good for him to watch a game, I do,” Gadowsky said. “As a transfer, you have more systems ingrained in you than anybody else. Every week, he's getting more and more comfortable with what we do.”

Copeland is Penn State’s second-leading assist man and is tied for third on the team in points with linemate freshman forward Ryan Kirwan.

For Penn State to be successful and pull off the series upset against fourth-seeded Ohio State, the Nittany Lions will need a solid effort from their entire team, not just Souliere and Copeland.

Gadowsky pinpointed conditioning and managing its opponent as one of two major areas that his team needs to improve on from its previous bouts with the Buckeyes.

“We really have to do a better job of managing them because I think they're a very well-conditioned team,” Gadowsky said. “We've been working hard in the weight room and strength and conditioning, but it's also how you manage the game that matters.”

The second thing Gadowsky mentioned was limiting Grade-A chances because of how on top of things the Buckeyes are on the ice.

“They're a team that can make you pay without many opportunities,” Gadowsky said. “We have to find the balance of playing our game but not giving up anything.”

