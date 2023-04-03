After completing his third straight NCAA Tournament run, Ashton Calder is going pro.

The graduate student has signed with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, Penn State announced on Twitter.

Calder’s lone season with the blue and white saw the forward accumulate 17 points across 38 games. The veteran scored a playoff goal for Penn State against Michigan Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

After a five-year collegiate career, which saw him suit up for Lake Superior State, North Dakota and the Nittany Lions, Calder now looks to find success at the professional level.

