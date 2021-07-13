A professional reunion is in line for a former Penn State player.

Liam Folkes was dealt to the Rockford IceHogs from the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League on Monday. The exchange was for future considerations.

TRADE ALERT: We have received forward Liam Folkes from @Condors for future considerations. Folkes skated with #Blackhawks prospect and IceHogs forward Evan Barratt at Penn State. Story: https://t.co/lhfTAEQ79B pic.twitter.com/G86bVM55eI — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) July 13, 2021

The forward, who will join fellow former Nittany Lion Evan Barratt in Rockford, played six games total between the Condors and the Frederikshavn White Hawks in Denmark in his first professional season.

Folkes totaled one goal with the Condors and one goal and three assists overseas.

The Scarborough, Ontario, native spent four seasons donning the blue and white, totaling 103 points in 137 games. He also helped the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten title in 2017 and regular season title in 2020.

