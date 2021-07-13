Men's hockey vs. Minnesota, Barratt (17) and Folkes (26)

Forward Evan Barratt (17) and forward Liam Folkes (26) celebrate Barratt's goal during the men’s hockey game against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

 Ken Minamoto

A professional reunion is in line for a former Penn State player.

Liam Folkes was dealt to the Rockford IceHogs from the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League on Monday. The exchange was for future considerations.

The forward, who will join fellow former Nittany Lion Evan Barratt in Rockford, played six games total between the Condors and the Frederikshavn White Hawks in Denmark in his first professional season.

Folkes totaled one goal with the Condors and one goal and three assists overseas.

The Scarborough, Ontario, native spent four seasons donning the blue and white, totaling 103 points in 137 games. He also helped the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten title in 2017 and regular season title in 2020.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags