Penn State men's hockey vs Sacred Heart, Cole Hults (2) celebration

Penn State defenseman Cole Hults (2) celebrates his goal during the men’s hockey game against Sacred Heart at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The No. 13 Nittany Lions defeated the Pioneers 8-2.

 Jonah Rosen

A former Penn State skater is heading to the desert to continue his professional career.

Former Nittany Lion defenseman Cole Hults was officially traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Hults was part of a four-player trade in which the Kings received forwards Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen, and the Coyotes gained Hults and forward Boko Imama.

Hults is the all-time leader in points for a defenseman at Penn State with 78.

He joins an Arizona squad that finished 24-26 and fifth in the West Division this past season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags