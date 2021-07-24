A former Penn State skater is heading to the desert to continue his professional career.

Former Nittany Lion defenseman Cole Hults was officially traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 The LA Kings have acquired Brayden Burke & Tyler Steenbergen from the @ArizonaCoyotes in exchange for Cole Hults & Boko Imama. — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 24, 2021

Hults was part of a four-player trade in which the Kings received forwards Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen, and the Coyotes gained Hults and forward Boko Imama.

Hults is the all-time leader in points for a defenseman at Penn State with 78.

He joins an Arizona squad that finished 24-26 and fifth in the West Division this past season.

