A former Penn Stater found a new home Friday.
Alex Stevens signed with the Wheeling Nailers, the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Signed ✍️: The #Nailers have added Alex Stevens to the 2021-22 roster. This will be Stevens' first pro season. #NailCity #NailItDown— Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) October 1, 2021
📄: https://t.co/yFUhQm3yxP pic.twitter.com/a7MVOtQF3c
It is the first professional contract for the 24-year-old Minnesota native.
Stevens, a defender, began to see the ice for Penn State during his sophomore year in Happy Valley and was recognized for academics multiple times throughout his career.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
In addition to ringing in a new season, Penn State will tussle with a new opponent.