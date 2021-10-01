Men's Hockey vs. Notre Dame, Stevens (22)

 Lily LaRegina

A former Penn Stater found a new home Friday.

Alex Stevens signed with the Wheeling Nailers, the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It is the first professional contract for the 24-year-old Minnesota native.

Stevens, a defender, began to see the ice for Penn State during his sophomore year in Happy Valley and was recognized for academics multiple times throughout his career.

