A former Penn State player is re-upping with his professional squad.
The San Diego Gulls announced they signed former Nittany Lion forward Alex Limoges to a one-year contract Thursday.
Signed, sealed, delivered!We've inked both Alex Limoges (@limogesalex) and Greg Printz (@Greg_Printz) to one-year contracts.— San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) August 5, 2021
Limoges played for the Gulls last season after signing a professional tryout with the team. He recorded 21 points in 23 games and led San Diego rookies in goals.
