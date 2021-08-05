Penn State Men's Hockey Vs. Michigan State, Alex Limoges (9) Passing

Alex Limoges (9) looks to pass the puck to a teammate during the men's hockey game against Michigan State at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Alex Limoges (9) prepares to pass the puck to his teammates during their game with Michigan State Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Pegula Ice Arena.

 James Riccardo

A former Penn State player is re-upping with his professional squad.

The San Diego Gulls announced they signed former Nittany Lion forward Alex Limoges to a one-year contract Thursday.

Limoges played for the Gulls last season after signing a professional tryout with the team. He recorded 21 points in 23 games and led San Diego rookies in goals.

