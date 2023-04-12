From Happy Valley to The Valley.
After four seasons with Penn State, senior forward Tyler Gratton is transferring to Arizona State for his fifth and final collegiate season.
from Happy Valley to the desert 🏜️ welcome to Tempe, @gratton_tyler#BeTheTradition /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/f3Py4L5d1T— Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) April 12, 2023
Gratton is coming off a senior campaign where he tallied a career-high 15 points across 38 games. He accumulated 34 points across his entire tenure with the Nittany Lions.
Despite Penn State’s successful 2022-23 performance, as well as his younger brother Dylan’s presence on the team, the elder Gratton will now suit up for a Sun Devils team looking to improve following a below-.500 season.
