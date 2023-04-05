Penn State Mens Hockey vs. Michigan State

Senior Ture Linden plays against Michigan State at Pegula Arena in University Park, Pa on Friday Nov. 18th, 2022. Nittany Lions win 4 - 3

Senior Ture Linden signed with the Ontario Reign On Wednesday.

The Great Falls, Virginia, native finished his senior season with Penn State with 31 games skated.

Linden collected 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. His contract with the Reign comes in the form of a PTO, or Professional Tryout Agreement. Prior to Penn State, Linden played at RPI as a captain. 

