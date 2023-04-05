Senior Ture Linden signed with the Ontario Reign On Wednesday.

ROSTER: We've added forward Ture Linden to the roster on a PTO. He joins us after completing his collegiate career with @PennStateMHKY.Welcome, @Ture_Linden6! — Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) April 5, 2023

The Great Falls, Virginia, native finished his senior season with Penn State with 31 games skated.

Linden collected 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. His contract with the Reign comes in the form of a PTO, or Professional Tryout Agreement. Prior to Penn State, Linden played at RPI as a captain.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey forward Connor MacEachern signs with San Jose Barracudas Senior Connor MacEachern signed with the San Jose Barracudas, an affiliate of the San Jose S…