Penn State’s plans for 2023-24 continue to change.
After seeing seniors Tyler Gratton and Connor McMenamin enter the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions have now seen defenseman Drew Tsakounis de-commit from Penn State, via his Instagram
Tsakounis was originally set to join the team this fall as a freshman, but instead will now play for George Mason’s club hockey team.
With this move, the Arlington, Virginia, native will remain home as he continues his hockey career.
Report: Pair of Penn State men’s hockey seniors enter transfer portal ahead of 5th year of eligibility
Last season, the transfer portal was an asset for Penn State. Now, it may prove deadly.