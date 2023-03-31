Penn State’s plans for 2023-24 continue to change.

After seeing seniors Tyler Gratton and Connor McMenamin enter the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions have now seen defenseman Drew Tsakounis de-commit from Penn State, via his Instagram

Tsakounis was originally set to join the team this fall as a freshman, but instead will now play for George Mason’s club hockey team.

With this move, the Arlington, Virginia, native will remain home as he continues his hockey career.

