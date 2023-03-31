Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan, Guy Gadowsky Emotional

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky answers questions at the postgame press conference after the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship game against Michigan at the PPL Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

Penn State’s plans for 2023-24 continue to change.

After seeing seniors Tyler Gratton and Connor McMenamin enter the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions have now seen defenseman Drew Tsakounis de-commit from Penn State, via his Instagram

Tsakounis was originally set to join the team this fall as a freshman, but instead will now play for George Mason’s club hockey team.

With this move, the Arlington, Virginia, native will remain home as he continues his hockey career.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags