Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky
Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

After nine seasons with the Penn State program, an assistant coach is moving on.

Matt Lindsay accepted a role at the University of Massachusetts to continue his career as an assistant coach.

Lindsay is a Massachusetts native and an alum of Williams college in Williamstown, Massachusetts

During his tenure at Penn State, he helped the Nittany Lions reach two NCAA Tournaments, including a Big 10 tournament championship in 2017.

In 2019, the team won its first ever Big 10 regular season title under his assistance.

