After nine seasons with the Penn State program, an assistant coach is moving on.

Matt Lindsay accepted a role at the University of Massachusetts to continue his career as an assistant coach.

Lindsay is a Massachusetts native and an alum of Williams college in Williamstown, Massachusetts

During his tenure at Penn State, he helped the Nittany Lions reach two NCAA Tournaments, including a Big 10 tournament championship in 2017.

In 2019, the team won its first ever Big 10 regular season title under his assistance.

