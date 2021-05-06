One Penn Stater will be competing at the highest level of professional hockey for the first time Thursday night.

Brett Murray, who spent two seasons at Penn State, will make his NHL debut for the Buffalo Sabres against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 33 games as a Nittany Lion, Murray tallied seven points before heading to the USHL for a year.

For the last two seasons, Murray has played for the Rochester Americans of the AHL where he has racked up 43 points in 78 games.

