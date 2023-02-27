Following a series split with Wisconsin to end the regular season, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions dominated the Badgers last Friday before narrowly falling 2-1 to during Saturday’s Senior Day.

Due to that loss, Penn State now must hit the road later this week for the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white will visit Ohio State in a best-of-three opening-round series, with games being played on March 3 and 4 and, if necessary, a series-decider on March 5.

