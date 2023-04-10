After having one of its most successful seasons in program history, Penn State finished the 2022-23 campaign in the top 10.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad slotted at No. 8 in the final USCHO poll Monday.

En route to the Nittany Lions' third NCAA Tournament appearance – and first since 2018 – they finished the year 22-16-1, including 10 wins against the heavyweights of the Big Ten.

The blue and white began the campaign unranked, but after winning 10 of its first 12 games and beating then-No. 1 Michigan and then-No. 1 Minnesota, it climbed as high as No. 5.

Quinnipiac earned a unanimous decision for the top spot in the final rankings of the season after topping the Golden Gophers in the national title game in overtime on April 8 in Tampa, Florida.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE