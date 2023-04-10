Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan, Players Talking

Forwards Chase McLane (17), left, and Tyler Paquette (23), right, talk during the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship game against Michigan at the PPL Center on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1.

 Tyler Mantz

After having one of its most successful seasons in program history, Penn State finished the 2022-23 campaign in the top 10.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad slotted at No. 8 in the final USCHO poll Monday.

En route to the Nittany Lions' third NCAA Tournament appearance – and first since 2018  – they finished the year 22-16-1, including 10 wins against the heavyweights of the Big Ten.

The blue and white began the campaign unranked, but after winning 10 of its first 12 games and beating then-No. 1 Michigan and then-No. 1 Minnesota, it climbed as high as No. 5.

Quinnipiac earned a unanimous decision for the top spot in the final rankings of the season after topping the Golden Gophers in the national title game in overtime on April 8 in Tampa, Florida.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags