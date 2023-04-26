Penn State has been forced to face the music in the early stages of its offseason.

After a narrow, emotional NCAA Tournament loss concluded one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Nittany Lions have witnessed the departure of several key contributors.

These exits have come in multiple forms, as some players have simply run out of eligibility, while others have either gone pro or hit the transfer portal.

With many roster spots turning over, Guy Gadowsky’s staff must turn to its remaining veterans for leadership while also asking young talent to step up. This mindset applies across the team but is most needed on the offensive end.

To put things bluntly, the blue and white’s offensive depth has been torn apart in recent weeks.

This began with senior Ture Linden and graduate student Ashton Calder, who were each givens to depart from Happy Valley after concluding their final years of college eligibility.

On top of this, the trio of Kevin Wall, Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin won’t be back. Wall, a Carolina Hurricanes prospect, is expected to go pro, while MacEachern has signed with an affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

McMenamin, meanwhile, is off to the North Star State after transferring to Minnesota Duluth. Tyler Gratton also announced his departure from Happy Valley and will play next season at Arizona State.

All-in-all, seven skaters who received regular and meaningful ice time are no longer in town, including the team’s top five goal scorers.

There will be big shoes to fill, and the coaching staff may look primarily toward one of its most consistent pairings to lead the charge going forward.

The duo of juniors Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo produced time and time again last season, as each set career highs in total points while setting the tone on the ice.

For much of the season, they were paired alongside another junior in Tyler Paquette, who fit right in and helped form a productive trio.

Then, in the back half of the year, sophomore Ryan Kirwan returned from injury and partnered with Lamppa and Sarlo to form one of the most productive groups Penn State put forth during its 2022-23 outing.

Kirwan is someone who will have lofty expectations heading into his third year, as his goal-scoring abilities have been heralded for some time. If any player is to take the reins from Wall, who led the team in scores in each of the previous two years, it’s someone as skilled as Kirwan.

The DeWitt, New York, native tallied eight goals in just 28 contests last season, good enough for sixth on the team. Had he stayed healthy all year, he likely would’ve slotted much higher.

Outside of Kirwan and the already-established junior tandem, there’s much to be decided regarding the eight remaining forward spots.

Someone who’s headed for a make-or-break season is Chase McLane. An NHL draft prospect like Wall, McLane is approaching his senior year this fall.

After recovering from a severe injury that held him out of action for the first month, McLane was never able to completely reestablish himself in the lineup. Appearing in 21 contests, he totaled just five points on the year.

But with so many veterans exiting the program, McLane will have the opportunity to use a full offseason of health to earn a prominent role in Gadowsky’s lineup.

Another player positioned to take a leap is Danny Dzhaniyev, who’ll be a junior next season. Dzhaniyev accumulated 15 points in 37 games last year and only seemed to pick up more and more steam as the season continued to roll along. He’ll look to keep this momentum going when the upcoming season arrives.

Additionally, if sophomore Ben Schoen returns quickly from the ankle injury that cut his 2023 season short, the Nittany Lions will have another younger player on hand who’s primed for a step forward.

With Linden out the door, Penn State needs someone to fill his role as an effective creator from the center position. Having dished 28 assists in his first 61 career games, Schoen has already begun proving he’s capable of meeting those expectations.

From here, there are further question marks. Alex Servagno appeared in 15 games as a freshman and may factor more into the coaching staff’s plans in Year 2.

Carson Dyck, who received the team’s “culture award,” only appeared in two contests this past season. However, he made 29 appearances as a freshman and could now play more with so many veterans leaving.

The same can be said of Dylan Lugris, who only suited up eight times last year after impressively scoring four goals on only 13 shots as a freshman.

Additionally, three incoming freshmen in Matthew DiMarsico, Dane Dowiak and Aiden Fink will also look to factor in immediately. Fink arguably has the highest expectations within this group, having won the AJHL MVP while putting up a staggering 97 points in 54 games.

If the coaching staff isn’t comfortable with this assortment of players, it may turn to the transfer portal once again to add some talent. After the roaring success that Calder and Linden’s additions proved to be, this may be a strategy the Nittany Lions utilize once again.

While the offense remains in flux for now, there aren’t nearly as many questions along the blue line. However, there is one noticeable hole.

Fifth-year defenseman and team captain Paul DeNaples’ time with Penn State has officially come to an end, and he’ll be hard to replace both on and off the ice. His fellow senior Kenny Johnson also won’t be back after signing with a minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The leaders of the defense are now rising seniors Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr., who’ve each excelled during their first three seasons.

Berger put forth a great 2022-23 season, tallying 20 points and 70 blocked shots while appearing in all 39 games. Dowd Jr. wasn’t far behind with 19 points of his own, along with 23 blocks.

Behind these upperclassmen, Simon Mack emerged as a key contributor in his second season. Posting an impressive +14 plus-minus, Mack was also quite disciplined, committing just one penalty. During his third year, he’ll be expected to continue making a difference.

From here, last season’s impressive freshman class is expected to remain mainstays in the lineup. Carter Schade, Dylan Gratton and Jarod Crespo were all regulars, each appearing in over 30 games while receiving praise from Gadowsky for their development.

With these three young guns paired with the aforementioned upperclassmen, the team’s three defensive pairings seem set.

Incoming freshmen Casey Aman and Jason Gallucci face an uphill climb to receive ample playing time in their debut seasons due to how established the returning group is. Yet, should they prove themselves quickly, there’s no reason to believe Gadowsky wouldn’t reward them.

Finally, the goaltending position, for all intents and purposes, is locked in. Rising senior Liam Souliere will be the starter once again, following his standout season that helped Penn State nearly advance to the Frozen Four.

He’ll be primarily backed up by Noah Grannan, who appeared in eight contests as a freshman. Doug Dorr will provide additional depth during his imminent senior season.

The combination of Souliere’s excellence and the defense’s established chemistry sets a strong foundation for the Nittany Lions heading into 2023-24.

Should the offense find the contributors it needs, whether they come internally or via the portal, Penn State will be positioned for another impressive postseason run next season.

