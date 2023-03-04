For the second year in a row, Penn State’s postseason started off slow.

After beginning its best-of-three road series against Ohio State with a loss last year, the Nittany Lions saw history repeat itself on Friday after the Buckeyes toppled them 5-1.

Now, last year Penn State bounced back from the Game 1 defeat to down its higher-seeded rival in the final two games. But in order to see the same result this time around, Guy Gadowsky’s group must put together a complete game.

One persistent issue for the Nittany Lions has been special teams. Even with some improvements in that area on Friday, the team still didn’t quite do enough to hold up against the opposition.

Penn State finished the regular season as the Big Ten’s worst team on the power play, converting just 16% of its man-advantage opportunities. These issues were especially notable during the team’s Senior Day defeat to Wisconsin, where the blue and white failed to make use of any of its 12 minutes spent on the power play.

And while the Nittany Lions’ lone goal in this matchup came from a numbers’ advantage goal scored by senior Ture Linden, this wasn’t enough to make up for other special teams deficiencies throughout the night.

Across this game, Penn State committed six penalties while also missing its first two power-play chances of the night. These errors kept the pressure off of Ohio State after it built an early lead, and also allowed the Buckeyes to stay ahead until the final buzzer.

The most critical contribution toward the home team’s victory came during the second period, as Ohio State tallied three scores during this frame.

Early in this period, a pair of roughing penalties on Nittany Lion Christian Sarlo and Ohio State’s Dalton Messina led to a spell of four-on-four action. The Buckeyes used this extra space on the ice effectively, scoring a pair of goals in less than a minute to suddenly shift their lead from a one-score advantage to a 3-0 lead.

Gadowsky said this stretch stemmed from his team’s inability to quickly adapt to this sudden change on the ice.

“Honestly it’s a man-on-man situation, I don’t think we were hungry to identify our man,” Gadowsky said. “It’s disappointing that we give up two four-on-four goals.”

Later in this period Ohio State struck again, this time on the power play. Following a hooking penalty on Linden, Cole McWard found the back of the net to further extend his squad’s sizeable lead.

And while Linden’s eventual final period goal did technically pull Penn State even with its opponent on actual power-play goals, there was nonetheless a clear distinction between the two opponents throughout this game.

However, it didn’t start out that way. The opening period saw the Nittany Lions stack up nicely with their conference rivals on the stat sheet, but a number of near-goals simply didn’t fall.

Following this solid opening to the game, the wheels fell off for Penn State’s gameplan. The first period was the only period where it outshot Ohio State, and the team also got sloppier by committing all six penalties across the final two periods after staying clean to start.

With this in mind, Gadowsky said not sticking to the early aggression was more of a reason for the loss than Ohio State’s success on special teams.

“I don’t think it was special teams that cost us the game, honestly,” Gadowsky said. “I feel if we kept on going that way and getting those chances, they were eventually going to go.”

Heading into a must-win scenario on Saturday, the Nittany Lions need to both regain consistency on offense, while also flipping the special team dynamic to keep their season alive.

Looking for a bounce-back win, they did split both regular-season series with the Buckeyes earlier in the year.

However, both those matchups saw Penn State take the first contest. With the blue and white now the team coming off a loss, Gadowsky said regaining the mindset that allowed his team to get to this stage in the first place is key.

“We have to get back to doing what made us have a really successful season,” Gadowksy said. “I’m a little disappointed we didn’t have that faith.”

