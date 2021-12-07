Faceoff growth paying dividends for Penn State men’s hockey’s Carson Dyck

Fifty-fifty battles have hardly seemed like ones for freshman forward Carson Dyck as of late.

The Lethbridge, Alberta, native recorded his first career goal in Penn State’s 4-3 loss to Michigan State last Saturday, but while he’s finally gotten the monkey off his back and put a puck in the back of an opposing goalie’s net, Guy Gadowsky said Dyck isn’t a player who he and the coaches judge based on how many points he gets.

Instead, they evaluate him in other areas like the faceoff circle.

“One of the changes we have seen in his game has been the faceoff,” Gadowsky said. “He was struggling earlier in the year, and in the last two weekends, he’s been our top faceoff guy. That’s the type of thing that we expect from Carson.”

Over the past two weekends, Dyck won 17 of 22 faceoffs, including 10 of 13 against the Spartans. Such showings were nonexistent earlier in the season, like when he secured three faceoffs in 13 tries against Canisius in October.

For players like defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr., the improvement Dyck demonstrated in this avenue hardly comes as a surprise.

“He’s a guy who works as hard as he can every day,” Dowd Jr. said. “On the ice, off the ice, he’s always in the gym, like after our lifts, doing extra stuff to work on his stride. His work ethic is unbelievable, and he’s been doing the little things right lately, and he gets rewarded for that.”

Though Dowd Jr. isn’t a frequenter of the faceoff dot like Dyck is, he noted how possessing the puck is directly correlated to winning faceoffs.

Not to mention, continued improvement on faceoffs will continue to earn Dyck more ice time.

“It also adds to his game,” Dowd Jr. said. “If he’s winning eight out of 12 draws, obviously his confidence is going to be up, he’s going to feel good about himself, and it just adds to his overall game.”

Gadowsky’s programs have long been predicated on having a high-octane offense that puts a plethora of pucks on net, and he said he and his coaching staff have data that back up their belief that doing well on faceoffs are correlated to more wins.

Given the Nittany Lions’ approach, Gadowsky is pleased with the way players like Dyck have taken the initiative to put the team.

“We play pretty high-tempo and short, hard shifts,” Gadowsky said. “If you spend the first third of that chasing the puck, it’s very difficult.”

One player Dyck has leaned upon is the red-hot Connor MacEachern, who is tied for the team lead in goals and has the third best plus-minus.

In addition to a five-game point streak, MacEachern has emerged victorious on over 58% of faceoffs during that stretch.

Both MacEachern and Dyck have worked together on their forehand and backhand faceoffs on various spots on the ice.

“Faceoffs are tough sometimes, so I like to work on them a lot, especially me and [Dyck],” MacEachern said. “We work on them after practice, during the week, specifically the day before we leave or the day before games. [Dyck] loves working on them, and I like it too. It’s a crucial part of the game.

“Him working on it with me and vice versa, I think it’s helped both of us.”

Dyck’s growth in the faceoff circle has led to other offensive improvements as well. He chipped in a pair of assists against St. Thomas in the blue and white’s road trip to Minnesota during Thanksgiving break.

Still, netting the first goal of his Penn State career was a milestone for Dyck that wasn’t lost on players like MacEachern.

“It was awesome, he’s a great kid,” MacEachern said. “He’s been working really hard on the ice, off the ice, and he’s been phenomenal. I was really happy to see him score his first goal — he deserved it. It was a great play.”

Now that Dyck has shown he’s capable of producing in many different ways, he’s sure to be inserted into Gadowsky’s lineups more frequently.

Perhaps most importantly, though, he’s doing his job in the circle — much to the pleasure of the head coach.

“We needed help in that area,” Gadowsky said. “To see [Dyck], the vast improvement from the start of the year, is really good from a team standpoint.”

