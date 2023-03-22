It’s been 17 days since Penn State last played a game, but the time off has been anything but relaxing while preparing for the program’s third ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Almost immediately after suffering a 3-1 loss to Ohio State on March 5 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions went right back to work.

As a result of the squad’s quick turnaround, Guy Gadowsky said he feels the team is in a much better position now than when it departed for Columbus, Ohio, at the beginning of March.

The early exit at the hands of the Buckeyes was less than ideal for the blue and white, but Gadowsky commended the team’s leadership group for recognizing how important it was to stick to the culture that guided it to a postseason berth.

“I think we’re a better team today than we were two weeks ago,” the 11th-year coach said. “I give that credit to their attitude and continuing on the same path that they started in August.”

Now with a road trip set for more familiar territory in Allentown, Penn State’s looking forward to a potential leg up on the opposition, whether that be with extra rest or home-ice advantage.

The Nittany Lions took some time to physically recover from the grind of its Big Ten schedule — including a three-game postseason matchup with Ohio State — but whether they were on the ice or in the weight room, every drill was abundant with competition.

“We made sure that we did a lot of compete drills and added a lot of intensity during the week,” graduate student forward Ashton Calder said. “We didn’t take time off. We kept practicing every day like we were playing the next weekend coming up.”

With its next loss sending the blue and white packing for the rest of the season, it knows it needs to lay everything on the line, starting from the opening puck drop all the way until the final horn sounds on its first-ever matchup with Michigan Tech, but highly competitive matchups aren’t unfamiliar to it.

Despite most of the Nittany Lions never playing in the NCAA Tournament — with only Calder previously appearing in the Big Dance — Gadowsky said they’re “battle-tested” after playing teams “in the most successful conference” week in and week out.

“It seems like we’ve been in the playoffs now since Christmas,” Gadowsky said. “We feel that we’ve been playing high-intense playoff hockey for a while — we think that will play in our favor.”

Though Penn State hasn’t competed live in over two weeks, senior forward Connor MacEachern viewed the extended break as an opportunity for players to nurse nagging injuries and have a “great” few weeks of practice.

“We’ve got another chance to really do something special here, and right now, we’re just looking forward,” MacEachern said. “We’re ready to go.”

Though MacEachern and company may feel ready to get back out on the ice, they only just found out about their opponent on Sunday. Playing a fierce Huskies unit is no small task, but the Nittany Lions feel up to the challenge.

The blue and white travels to Allentown as the two seed in the regional part of the bracket, taking on Michigan Tech in the opening round of the tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at the PPL Center.

“It was unfortunate that we lost [to Ohio State],” Calder said. “But we used it as a good two weeks to recoup, relook at our game and get back to Penn State hockey.”

