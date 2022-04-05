One former Nittany Lion will wear new colors for the 2022-23 season.

Defenseman Mason Snell will transfer to Union College where he will continue his collegiate career, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday

I am proud to announce that I will be transferring to @Unionmhockey to continue my college career. Thank you to my family and friends for always supporting me. It is an honor to have this opportunity, and I am excited for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/xW2oWYoAGD — Snell (@Mason_Snell) April 5, 2022

Snell played two seasons for Penn State from 2019-2021 but didn't appear on the blue and white's 2021-22 roster.

In 47 career games with the Nittany Lions, the Courtice, Ontario, native registered nine points on four goals and five assists.

