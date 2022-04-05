Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Arizona State, Mason Snell (16)

Penn State defense Mason Snell (16) skates with the puck during the men's hockey game against Arizona State at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Penn State won 5-4 in overtime.

 Josie Chen

One former Nittany Lion will wear new colors for the 2022-23 season.

Defenseman Mason Snell will transfer to Union College where he will continue his collegiate career, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday

Snell played two seasons for Penn State from 2019-2021 but didn't appear on the blue and white's 2021-22 roster. 

In 47 career games with the Nittany Lions, the Courtice, Ontario, native registered nine points on four goals and five assists. 

