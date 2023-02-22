A key aspect of Guy Gadowsky’s coaching philosophy at Penn State has been establishing a strong team culture day in and day out.

And when the No. 10 Nittany Lions hold Senior Day this Saturday, several players who’ve helped establish the culture will be recognized.

Penn State boasts a roster that relies heavily on upperclassmen, as evidenced by the seven seniors and lone graduate student on the team.

This strong level of experience has aided the team during a winning 2022-23 season that will likely see the Nittany Lions compete in the NCAA Tournament next month.

A potential tournament selection would be their first since the 2019-20 campaign, a season that ultimately saw the postseason canceled due to the coronavirus.

That year also served as the freshman season for most of this senior class, who’ve since become the linchpins of the Nittany Lions on and off the ice.

Gadowsky said the culture his team always strives to build upon has stayed intact because of the efforts of these skaters.

“You look at that group as a whole and the impact they’ve had; it’s their awareness of the importance of the culture,” Gadowsky said. “They were really, really aware of the culture, how to cultivate it and how to maintain it.”

For these players, part of maintaining the culture involved the blue and white overcoming hardships on and off the ice over the past few seasons. The coronavirus shortened a frustrating 2020-21 outing before the team posted a second-straight sub-.500 season in 2021-22.

During this roller coaster period, defenseman Paul DeNaples provided reliable leadership and consistency throughout.

His dependability is what earned him team captain honors a year ago, and it’s why he remains in the role during his fifth and final go-around in Happy Valley.

“There’s a lot of guys who are good leaders, especially when things are going well. That’s admirable,” Gadowsky said. “But there’s very, very few guys who, when things are going south, are great leaders.”

DeNaples, the lone player on the roster who began his career in 2018-19, has appeared in 165 contests for the Nittany Lions. During those many appearances, he’s blocked 262 shots and has posted a career plus-minus of plus-55.

Evidently, DeNaples has left a profound on-ice impact, but it stretches away from the rink as well.

Junior Christian Berger, one of the captain’s fellow blue liners, said DeNaples’ voice in the locker room is regularly felt.

“He’s our leader, he’s a great guy,” Berger said. “He’ll be hard on you if you need it in a good way. I think everyone is really appreciative of his game and leadership all year.”

With DeNaples’ leadership having impacted his teammates, Gadowsky additionally noted the Moscow, Pennsylvania, native didn’t suddenly pick up these traits when he earned the “C.”

Rather, they’ve been there from the beginning.

“He was like that from the start. He was just a guy that people looked to and a guy who was comfortable stepping up,” Gadowsky said. “And he did it naturally.”

Stepping up is something DeNaples has often done across his many collegiate contests, but it’s rare to see him be the team’s main source of offense.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, this senior class is filled with offensive threats who’ve been critical scorers across their careers, especially this season.

Kevin Wall, Connor MacEachern, Connor McMenamin and Tyler Gratton make up a quadrant of forwards who’ve been longtime contributors for Penn State, dating back to the shortened 2019-20 season. Three years later, all four have developed into integral parts of the lineup.

MacEachern said the group’s ability to have fun together but also work hard alongside each other is what’s made the four-year journey memorable.

“It’s super special to be able to play with some of your closest friends,” MacEachern said. “We know what each other [is] doing out there, but we’re not afraid to give each other a bit of crap.”

When they aren’t sharing laughs at practice, MacEachern and his teammates instead are making up the heart of Penn State’s offensive attack.

The trio of Wall, MacEachern and McMenamin has been especially notable this season due to their frequent pairing as linemates. Each forward has totaled 20 or more points with two games left to play.

Wall has been particularly stellar for some time, having led the team in goals in each of the past two seasons. But his linemates MacEachern and McMenamin have also enjoyed strong tenures, boasting 72 and 62 career points, respectively.

And while Gratton’s scoring statistics may not be quite the same as his fellow upperclassmen’s, his impact is also felt routinely.

Gratton has been a solid contributor during his four seasons, accumulating 33 points in that span. However, his biggest selling point is the physicality he brings to the table.

Never afraid to set the tone and take opposing skaters to task while trying to get his stick on the puck, Gratton brings grit that proves effective against high-level competition inside the Big Ten.

This is backed by his 33 career penalties, as Gratton’s aggression can at times get him sent to the sin bin. Yet, having logged only 66 penalty minutes across this span, Gratton’s penalties are rarely a detriment.

One final piece of Gratton’s experience at Penn State was the chance to play with his younger brother, freshman defenseman Dylan Gratton, this season.

“It’s been a lot of fun, not many people get to experience that,” Gratton said of playing with his sibling.

One player the younger Gratton may have learned from throughout this season, besides Tyler, is defenseman Kenny Johnson.

Johnson is another player who’s been with the team since the 2019-20 campaign and played his most prominent role last season when he skated in 31 contests and totaled five points.

Conversely, this season has seen the Ann Arbor, Michigan, product limited to only two appearances. Even with this infrequent ice time, Berger says Johnson’s attitude and work ethic are as important as anyone’s on the roster.

“When you talk about leadership, he’s a big part of that. He makes coming to the rink fun,” Berger said. “He works hard, and we’re lucky to have him in the locker room.”

Players like Johnson have been with the team for quite some time, but two of the newest Nittany Lions will also be recognized on Senior Day.

Senior Ture Linden and graduate student Ashton Calder both transferred to Happy Valley ahead of this season after establishing themselves at prior stops.

Linden was solid as a rock during his time with RPI, while Calder contributed to postseason success with both Lake Superior State and later North Dakota.

Calder’s 172 career contests place amongst the most for active players, and his nine goals for the Nittany Lions this year have given the team even further offensive depth than it already had.

Gadowsky made note of Calder’s “moxie,” saying he believes the experience of playing for several schools has made him a better player.

Gadowsky also said Calder, despite being a newer face in the locker room, isn’t afraid to lead if the need arises.

“He’s really intelligent, and he’s very aware of not stepping on toes,” Gadowsky said. “He doesn’t want to be the first to say something, but if no one says it, he’ll look around and step in.”

Calder has certainly integrated himself within the team, but Linden has perhaps looked even more comfortable wearing blue and white.

Fresh off a 2021-22 season where he accumulated 39 points for RPI, Linden has hit the ground running at Penn State.

He’s currently tied with Wall for a team-leading 24 points while also proving to be a weapon at the dot by winning a team-high 58.1% of faceoffs.

Gadowsky said Linden’s technical abilities have been a major asset.

“We were really in need for another right-hand shot center to win draws, and he’s been excellent,” Gadowsky said. “We’re very, very happy with him, he’s also a very mature, smart guy. He’s been a great fit on and off the ice.”

Gadowsky said earlier in the season, Calder and Linden were acquired in the portal because the coaching staff envisioned they’d fit the scheme and culture of the team.

Now, as the final week of regular-season play approaches, both players have established themselves as impact guys for the Nittany Lions.

Whether it’s this pairing, who only spent one year at Penn State, or someone like DeNaples who logged five seasons under Gadowsky, all eight players who’ll be recognized against Wisconsin on Saturday have left a strong impact on the program.

The festivities of Senior Day will surely bring plenty of emotion to the ice. However, there’s still a game to be played as well.

Keeping this in mind, Berger said he and his teammates want to take home the win to honor the outgoing class.

“They’re guys we look up to. It’s crazy to see them as seniors,” Berger said. “We want to win for those guys because they’ve done so much for the program and for us personally. Everyone in the locker room is very appreciative of what they’ve done."

