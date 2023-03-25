ALLENTOWN, Pa. —- Michigan Tech entered Friday’s showdown as NCAA Tournament veterans, but this past experience didn’t help it in the present against Penn State.

After Guy Gadowsky previously stated, “I think we’re a better team than we were two weeks ago,” the Nittany Lions proved him correct by downing the Huskies in a 8-0 onslaught victory.

This assortment of goals came despite the presence of Michigan Tech’s formidable goaltender, senior Blake Pietila.

Pietila enjoyed a great regular season, accumulating a 23-10-3 record for his squad while allowing just 1.99 goals per contest. Nonetheless, Penn State found a way to exploit every crack in his armor during this matchup.

This began with a goal by junior Tyler Paquette just 2:12 into the game. Paquette pulled off a nifty, end-around goal, allowing the blue and white to exit the first frame with a 1-0 lead.

While the offense hadn’t exploded just yet, Gadowsky said scoring early and impressively against Pietila was just what the No. 2 seed needed.

“The first one especially I thought was really important,” Gadowsky said. “We know they’re a great defensive team and he’s a great goalie, so the fact we were able to get one early let us know we could do it.”

With this knowledge and comfort setting in, the Nittany Lions bounced back from a quiet end to the first with a rambunctious offensive showing across the middle frame.

After keeping the puck firmly in Michigan Tech’s defensive zone to open the period, freshman Jarod Crespo capitalized off an assist from his fellow young gun, Carter Schade, to score the second goal of the night.

This momentum snowballed into two more scores, with graduate student Ashton Calder and junior Christian Berger each finding the back of the net by finishing off odd-man rush opportunities.

Notably, the first four goals of this contest came from players who aren’t routine goal-scorers for the Nittany Lions. These four skaters entered this game with single-digit scores on the year, although Calder’s latest goal allowed him to reach double digits.

This crew was also very wide-ranging in experience and stature within the team. Crespo, a freshman defenseman, had only scored once before Friday’s tournament opener.

Berger, a trusted hand on the blue line, has tallied 19 points on the year, but his latest goal was just his fifth of the season. Paquette’s game-opening strike was his seventh score of the year.

And for Calder, who’s competing in his third consecutive NCAA Tournament with his third different program, he netted his second career goal in this setting.

On his big play, Calder said it was rewarding to help impact this win after bowing out in Round 1 with North Dakota last season.

“It feels good, I got the monkey off my back from last time,” Calder said. “So it feels good today, especially playing with this group.”

After an up-and-down past month, the contributions across the board during the middle period saw Penn State rediscover its ability to be a ferocious team in transition.

Because of this, Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said afterward that seeing the Nittany Lions thrive offensively didn’t stun him.

“I give a lot of credit to Penn State for their matchup with their speed,” Shawhan said. “They didn’t surprise us on anything, but they executed on everything.”

Penn State kept executing in the final period where, despite an already extensive lead, the blue and white doubled its number of goals.

This stretch began when senior Kevin Wall uncorked a mesmerizing no-look, back-handed goal to extend the advantage to 5-0.

From there, junior Chase McLane, senior Connor McMenamin and sophomore Ryan Kirwan also got on the scoreboard to put the finishing touches on a resounding Penn State win.

While Wall and McMenamin have been fixtures all season, Kirwan and McLane missed sizable portions of action due to injury. Now, after completing their recoveries, both have scored NCAA Tournament goals.

With the efforts of this pairing, as well as the rest of a red-hot lineup, Penn State finished the game on a high note. Gadowsky said postgame he felt the final stretch was the “best period we played.”

“It’s tough to play with your foot on the gas for a full 60,” Gadowsky said. “I think the leaders took over, the team took over. I’d love to take credit for that, but that was all the guys.”

While so much production came on offense, the Nittany Lions were also stellar defensively. Junior goaltender Liam Souliere shut out the Huskies while saving 24 shots, allowing his teammates to play freely and forcefully with the puck on their sticks.

After his night concluded, Souliere said his performance was a necessary part of the team’s victory.

“That’s my job,” Souliere said. “Making those stops I know gets guys going and makes them wanna go score. That happened tonight, so it was great to see that.”

Behind Souliere’s tenacious showing in net and ample contributions from the entire roster, Penn State won its first NCAA Tournament contest since 2017.

Approaching a Sunday night war with conference rival Michigan, the Nittany Lions must enjoy a similar wide-ranging performance in order to take down the Wolverines.

Gadowsky believes his team will be ready. Reaffirming his belief in his players, he said the chemistry of the team is what allowed it to put forth such a collective performance on Friday.

“It wasn’t just what they did, it’s how they did it,” Gadowsky said. “It’s how they practice; they’re competitive, but it’s fun. When you have a really good culture where the guys trust each other, it’s so much more enjoyable.”

