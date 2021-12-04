Connor MacEachern’s late goal guides Penn State men’s hockey to key conference win

Connor MacEachern possessed the puck from outside the left faceoff circle with 22 seconds remaining on a critical Penn State power play.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Nittany Lions had allowed Michigan State to tie the game up at two apiece early in the third period.

But with a little over 13 minutes left in the final frame of regulation, the Spartans’ Nicolas Muller was tagged for interference, opening an opportunity for the blue and white’s power play unit.

Presented with the chance to break the draw, MacEachern did not flinch.

“We had a great set up and [Jimmy Dowd Jr.] made a great pass, and I kind of just threw it at the net,” MacEachern said about his go-ahead goal. “ [Connor] McMenamin had a great screen, and it ended up going in.”

MacEachern’s ninth goal of the season was all the scoring Penn State would need, although Tyler Gratton tallied an empty-netter with less than a second remaining to bring the score to its final of 4-2 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Though MacEachern’s goal came at a critical time and gave the home squad a third-period lead, over 11 minutes remained. Down the stretch, goalie Oskar Autio and company shutdown the Spartans in an effort to make the power-play goal stand as the game-winner.

“It was big,” Autio said. “Those are the situations where a team really has to come together. That third period we let them tie it up and then you go up with a goal, and you don’t want to give up another one.”

Autio stood tall, as he stopped 30 of 32 Michigan State shots en route to being named the first star of the game. As is often the case, Penn State outshot it’s opponent, registering 39 total attempts on net.

MacEachern spoke highly of how Penn State’s defense held firm, as well as how the Nittany Lions’ offense remained focused on sneaking a few more pucks past Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder, who entered the night with a sub-2 goals against average.

“I thought our whole team did a great job of holding onto [the lead] and not sitting back and trying to score another,” MacEachern said. “We’re Penn State, we want to score goals, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Guy Gadowsky spoke glowingly of the importance of MacEachern’s goal, as well as the team’s special teams units.

Penn State was 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 at penalty killing. Goals like MacEachern’s can have a lasting impact that are perhaps a bit more significant than a “1” on the scoreboard.

“That’s a huge goal,” Gadowsky said. “It’s really nice that your powerplay comes through when it matters most. Anytime you get a power play and you’re able to take advantage of it, it sort of gives you a little momentum in every aspect.”

The power-play goal from MacEachern gave him a point for the fourth straight game. Though he continues to deliver at an excellent rate on the offensive end, as evidenced by the fact he has the third most points on the team and second most goals, Gadowsky said he believes MacEachern’s success stems from much before the season started.

MORE HOCKEY CONTENT

“He came in in incredible shape,” Gadowsky. “You knew as soon as he came in — you saw the numbers he’s putting up in the weight room, you know he took this summer very, very seriously. He hit the ground running.”

But according to Gadowsky, the Brooklin, Ontario, native’s contributions haven’t come solely on the opposite side of center ice. He plays a distinctive style of hockey predicated on both discipline and explosiveness, that in turn requires him to be in incredible shape.

That approach to the game has allowed MacEachern to blend with linemates Connor McMenamin and Danny Dzhaniyev. Gadowsky said the members of that trio have complimented each other very well.

Autio was “happy” to see MacEachern, who was assisted by both Dowd Jr. and Ben Schoen on his score, come through in the clutch once again when the team desperately needed him to.

“You always want to see these guys score, and that was obviously a huge goal for us,” Autio said. “I was just thinking let’s stay with it here, and let’s get the win.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey strikes late, topples Michigan State in series opener Picking up some momentum from a 3-1 record from the most recent road trip against Minnesota …