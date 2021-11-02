Penn State pulled off a major upset over No. 6 North Dakota over the weekend, and one Nittany Lion played a pivotal role in making that happen.

Since coming back from injury, fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips has been on a tear offensively — especially against North Dakota on Saturday.

Saturday’s bout with the Fighting Hawks was the most prolific game of the young season for Phillips and one of the better games in his collegiate career.

Phillips gathered three points in the team’s win over North Dakota, including an assist on the game-icing empty netter senior forward Ben Copeland scored.

The assist wasn’t the most traditional of passes from the fifth-year senior — in fact, it’s unlikely it was intended as one in the first place.

Phillips’ original play was a diving blocked shot to help stymie the Hawks’ late offensive attack. Copeland quickly picked off the rebound and fired it into the net from his defensive zone.

“The biggest play he had was the block at the end of the game,” senior defenseman Paul DeNaples said. “I mean, that exceeds both his other goals… People probably don't even realize it, but that was the biggest play all weekend.”

Penn State’s captain said the way Phillips played against North Dakota was “awesome” and credited the fifth year’s goals to him being in the right place at the right time.

In his last three post-injury games for Penn State, Phillips has five points, two blocked shots and nine shots offensively.

In each of those games, Phillips set a season-high in a major statistical category, including four shots and two assists against Niagara on consecutive days, respectively, and two goals in the win over North Dakota.

Guy Gadowsky attributed the improved play of his defenseman to consistency, noting he and his staff were seeing less dips in play from Phillips.

“I think lately he's been very consistent,” Gadowsky said. “His game has had less valleys. We're used to seeing a lot of peaks from him, but we're seeing less valleys. I think he's been a lot more consistent.”

The defenseman echoed his coach's sentiments, saying meetings with the coaching staff helped him realize the importance of his consistency.

“[Consistency] was one area that I, and the coaches, felt like I could focus on more,” Phillips said.

Phillips added that he hopes to be as dependable as possible going forward.

And, Gadowsky applauded Phillips’ play against North Dakota, stating that Phillips was all-around outstanding for the blue and white.

“I can say he was absolutely into it,” Gadowsky said. “Whether it was defensive zone, neutral zone, offensive zone, he was in it. He was very sharp all-game long and did a lot of really good things.”

Among those good things were his two goals — the second and third of the season for the former Golden Gopher.

Phillips’ three goals are good enough for third-highest on the team, while his six points are tied for that same spot.

Penn State’s coaching staff was happy with how Phillips played regardless of those goals, though.

Gadowsky said he and his staff thought Phillips was in control of the game, even when putting his two tallies aside.

“The whole game, all of us carried the same mentality, and we were all pulling [in] the same direction,” Phillips said. “It really was just a great team game.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE