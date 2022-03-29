It’s official — all four teams have punched their ticket to the Frozen Four, and all Penn State can do is sit back and watch.

Chances are, though, Guy Gadowsky and company aren’t just taking in the best of college hockey, but some professional games too, with most professional leagues still in session.

From the Slovak Extraliga to the NHL, here’s a look at how some former Nittany Lion skaters are faring in the professional ranks.

Brandon Biro, Rochester Americans

After just one game in the NHL, one former Nittany Lion was recalled by his AHL squad.

After making his Buffalo Sabres debut on Feb. 23, forward Brandon Biro was back on the ice for the Rochester Americans just three days later.

In said game, Biro suffered a lower-body injury after being upended in his team’s loss to the Toronto Marlies.

With Biro’s return time table being set around four weeks, the high-scoring forward should be inching closer to returning to the ice.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native ranks third on the team in assists this season, despite only playing in 40 of its 62 games.

With about a month left in regular season play, the Americans hope to get Biro back sooner rather than later as it fights for a playoff spot.

Brett Murray, Rochester Americans

From one Amerk left winger to another, Brett Murray has put together a successful second season in the pros.

Murray played just 33 career games for Penn State, scoring a total of seven points with one goal.

This season alone for Rochester, Murray has scored 30 points in 38 games, with half of those being goals.

After appearing in 19 games with the Sabres earlier in the season, the 23-year-old forward has not skated in an NHL contest since Jan. 22.

While it seems unlikely we’ll see Murray again on NHL ice this campaign, he will continue to play a vital role for the Americans down the stretch.

Chase Berger, HC '05 Banská Bystrica

While Murray only played 33 games in the blue and white, a different former Nittany Lion set the program’s games-played record back in 2019.

Forward Chase Berger played 154 games for Penn State from 2015-2019, graduating without ever missing a game.

Berger, the older brother of current Nittany Lion sophomore defenseman Christian Berger, now plays professionally for HC '05 Banská Bystrica of the Tipos Extraliga in Slovakia.

The veteran center is playing in his first season in Slovakia after 88 games across three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native has eight points in six games so far of his inaugural playoff run with Banská Bystrica.

Berger finished the regular season tied for fifth in goal scoring across the league, tallying 21 scores in 46 games.

Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls

Scoring eight goals in his last five games, forward Alex Limoges is on an absolute heater.

On March 23, Limoges recorded his first career hat trick at the pro level, before tying the San Diego Gulls rookie goal record four days later with his team-high 20th of the season.

The Winchester, Virginia, product looked to be having a down season, after averaging 0.39 points per game through his first 31 games, but his most recent play has proven otherwise.

Limoges now sits fourth on his team in points on the year with 32, aftering gathering 15 points in his last 10 games.

A four-year Nittany Lion, Limoges left the program as the all-time leader in points per game, averaging 0.98 over 128 collegiate contests.

Nate Sucese, Iowa Wild

Penn State’s all-time leader in points and goals has struggled to find his footing in the AHL.

Forward Nate Sucese has just eight points, four goals and four assists, on the year for the Iowa Wild, despite appearing in 42 games.

Sucese was a prolific scorer his entire hockey life before reaching the professional ranks in 2020.

Since then, the 5-foot-9 left winger has scored just 21 points in 78 career AHL games, which calculates to a measly 0.27 points per game.

For Sucese to succeed, he’ll need to rediscover the form that made him Penn State’s most prolific scorer ever.

