Editor’s Note: Each week, one of The Daily Collegian’s sports staff members will check in on former Penn State men’s hockey players who are making an impact at the professional level.

Another week with Penn State out of action has come and gone, but a number of former Nittany Lions are in the early stages of their professional careers.

Players who once donned the blue and white have taken the next step since leaving University Park, producing varying levels of success in the pro ranks.

Here’s an in-depth look at some Nittany Lions and their recent performances for various professional franchises.

Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls

After scoring four points all via assists in his first three games as a Gull, Alex Limoges found the back of the net while only needing six tries to do so.

San Diego’s new forward contributed his first career professional goal and one assist in a pair of wins over the San Jose Barracuda and Ontario Reign.

In Limoges’ five games with the Gulls, they hold a perfect 5-0 record. Limoges has a positive +/- on the year and has yet to register a penalty.

While his offensive contributions were altogether less eye-popping against the Barracuda and Reign, Limoges still provided a memorable moment with the first score of his brief AHL career.

Liam Folkes, Bakersfield Condors

Just three games into his professional career, Liam Folkes has had a rough go of it.

The Scarborough, Ontario, native hasn’t registered any goals nor points thus far while with Bakersfield.

He’s taken just one shot, and there have been two more goals scored by the opposition than by the Condors when he’s been on the ice.

For a player who had 48 goals during his tenure with the blue and white, Folkes’ early showings at the professional level have hardly been on par with what his resume indicates he’s capable of.

Evan Barratt, Rockford Ice Hogs

Firmly established in the AHL, Evan Barratt had a three-game stretch with at least one point scored last week.

In a trio of games against the likes of the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves, Barratt had two goals and three assists. He now has four scores and has assisted on seven others through 19 games this year.

Just a season removed from suiting up for the blue and white, for whom he found twine 39 times and added 56 assists, Barratt has begun to settle in for the Ice Hogs after only having two goals in the first 16 games.

Cole Hults, Ontario Reign

Despite Cole Hults continuing to struggle to put pucks in the net at the same prolific rate as he once did at Penn State, the former Nittany Lion defenseman chipped in two assists from the blue line last weekend.

While Hults showed marked improvement at assisting Ontario’s offense, the Reign lost both of their games to San Diego. His offensive contributions were not enough to overcome a negative three +/-.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Hults had 30 points on eight goals and a whopping 22 assists in 34 games. Meanwhile, in 17 games with the Reign, Hults has netted just one goal.

Peyton Jones, Colorado Eagles

Due to postponements, Peyton Jones’ March 27 start for Colorado was the last time the Eagles took the ice.

The Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native’s start in goal before Colorado’s pair of games against Liam Folkes and the rest of the Bakersfield Condors was postponed.

Against the Henderson Silver Knights, Jones let in four goals, all of which came in the second period. The former four-year starter who had a sub-three goals against average in his Penn State career saved 21 shots in the Eagles’ last regular-season competition.