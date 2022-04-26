It’s been about two weeks since the collegiate hockey world watched Denver dominate Minnesota State to win its ninth NCAA championship.

In those two weeks Penn State has seen two major roster changes, with senior goaltender Oskar Autio transferring to Vermont and RPI forward Ture Linden committing to play in Happy Valley.

As the offseason progresses, the blue and white will continue to monitor the transfer portal while also keeping an eye on former Nittany Lions playing at the next level.

Here’s a look at how five former Penn Staters are performing in the professional ranks.

Casey Bailey

A former Hobey Baker Award nominee has found sustained success overseas.

Thirty-year-old forward Casey Bailey plays for the Iserlohn Roosters of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top league in Germany.

Bailey scored 85 points in his first two seasons with the Roosters, including 41 in 50 games in the 2021-22 regular season.

During that campaign, the Anchorage, Alaska, native’s 23 goals ranked 12th in the league to lead his team.

Though since surpassed, Bailey left Penn State as its all-time leader in points and goals, amassing 45 tallies in just 96 career games.

After making the playoffs in Bailey’s first season with the club, the Roosters failed to do so this year, finishing 12th in the league.

Brandon Biro

After missing extended time with a lower body injury, forward Brandon Biro is once again producing for his AHL squad.

Biro has gathered a point in four of seven games since returning from a six-week hiatus caused by an injury sustained in a game against the Toronto Marlies on Feb. 26.

Despite playing in just 47 games thus far, the Rochester American still ranks fifth on the team in assists and sixth in points.

With just two games remaining in their season, Biro and his squad are on the outside looking in, sitting with the second-lowest point percentage in the North Division.

David Goodwin

After a season away, one former four-year Nittany Lion is carving things up across the pond.

Five-foot-ten forward David Goodwin plays for the Belfast Giants of the United Kingdom’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

During the regular season, Goodwin’s 40 assists are tied for fifth across the EIHL, despite only registering as third-best on his squad.

The Giants won the regular-season title and secured their spot as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, where they have already advanced to the semifinals.

Belfast will look to Goodwin, who was tied as the EIHL’s ninth-highest point scorer, to step up after going scoreless in his first two playoff games.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native finished his Penn State career having played in 147 games with two All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Scott Conway

From one Giant to another, forward Scott Conway’s season has been nothing short of outstanding.

The Englishman finished the year ranked second in the league in both points and goals scored and tied for first in assists.

This marks the second time Goodwin and Conway have teamed up, with the first coming in Happy Valley during the 2014-15 season.

However, that run ended abruptly for the duo, as the left-handed-shooting Conway was kicked off of the team for violating team rules after playing just one season for Penn State.

Similar to Goodwin, though, Conway failed to score a point for Belfast in the two quarterfinal matchups with the Coventry Blaze.

Alec Marsh

Among those to be knocked out in the playoffs with the Blaze was a former Penn Stater.

Four-year forward Alec Marsh played 132 career games in blue and white and was a part of the 2017 Big Ten Tournament winning team.

In his first year with Coventry, Marsh played in 50 games but managed to rack up 67 penalty minutes.

While the Bridgewater, New Jersey, native has hardly ever been a consistent scorer, his 12-point 2021-22 campaign was a slightly bleak showing.

It’s surprising Marsh has such a high volume of games, considering his lack of an impact on the scoresheet.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE