With only a few weeks to go in the minor league hockey season, some former Penn Staters are looking to wind down their professional seasons strong.

The Nittany Lions still can’t claim a current NHL player, but some former players could be on the brink of a call up.

Here’s a look at how some former players to don the blue-and-white are faring in the professional ranks.

Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls

The most recent Nittany Lion captain is putting together a strong campaign in his first season as a pro.

Alex Limoges has racked up 11 points in his first 15 games, including four goals on only 18 shots.

Limoges’ efficiency at the AHL level has been solid to this point, and his seven assists indicate he is setting up his linemates well too.

On top of that, Limoges has a plus-minus of +8.

In almost every offensive category, the Winchester, Virginia, native is putting up solid numbers and could see himself in the NHL within the next year or so.

Nate Sucese, Tucson Roadrunners

Penn State’s all-time leading scorer has played in all 29 games for the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes — and has played relatively well.

While his point totals aren’t nearly as gaudy as they were while skating for the blue and white, Sucese has still managed to put up 11 points and has a positive plus-minus as well.

He’s also found the back of the net six times which is good for fifth on the team so far this season.

What happens to the 24-year-old Fairport, New York, native after this season is tough to say for sure, but he has made a positive impact for the Roadrunners to this point in the season.

Cole Hults, Ontario Reign

Arguably one of the most talented defensemen to ever come through Happy Valley, Cole Hults hasn’t found immediate success yet at the pro level.

Through 19 games so far, Hults has a negative plus-minus and only five points with one goal.

Despite the early struggles, Hults is still young at just 22 years old and has plenty of promise moving forward.

Aarne Talvitie, Binghamton Devils

Aarne Talvitie is another former Nittany Lion oozing with talent and potential.

Unfortunately for Talvitie, that potential has not been fulfilled quite yet, as through his first 10 games he has recorded only three points.

However, the Espoo, Finland, native did manage to find the back of the net for the first time in his career on April 24, when he scored in the second period of a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

This could be a jumpstart for Talvitie, who certainly is skilled enough to make an impact at any level of hockey.

Evan Barratt, Rockford IceHogs

The highest drafted player to ever come to Penn State, Barratt has played solid hockey in the AHL.

Despite not lighting the world on fire, the former Nittany Lion standout does have 12 points in 23 games. However, he has not recorded a point in his last three games.

He has also taken five penalty minutes over his last three games to up his season total to 13 on the year.

During his time with the blue and white, Barratt struggled to stay out of the box, and he has improved upon his jump to the pros but still could clean it up a little.

Barratt has plenty of time to show off his true talent, similar to what he showed fans during his three years at Penn State.