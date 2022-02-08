This week marks what Penn State hopes is a time that will allow it to step back and refocus ahead of its final two series of the 2021-22 regular-season campaign.

With the blue and white on a bye week, here’s a look at how some former Nittany Lions are progressing this season in professional hockey.

Peyton Jones

While Penn State struggles to find a consistent starter in net this year, one former netminder held things down during his time in Happy Valley.

Across four seasons as Penn State’s primary starter Peyton Jones started a goalie program record 133 games.

He hasn’t yet established the same starting dominance at the professional level, but Jones does lead the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL in games played at goalie this season.

However, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native ranks last on the team in both goal-against average and save percentage, among those with at least five games played for the Grizzlies.

Jones will need to tighten the ship if he wants to continue to hold the team’s primary goaltending role.

Alex Limoges

Before Paul DeNaples, Alex Limoges donned the “C” for Penn State.

The 2021-22 campaign hasn’t been as kind to Limoges as seasons past, though, with the forward’s production dropping significantly from his first to second year in the professional ranks.

Through 31 games, Limoges has a points-per-game average of 0.39 this year, a number that pales in comparison to the 0.91 average he put up in 23 games with the San Diego Gulls last season.

While Limoges is technically still a rookie, the left winger should hope to get back around his first-year pace if he wants to make his NHL debut, sooner rather than later.

Aarne Talvitie

In his first full season of professional hockey, one Penn Stater is exceeding some expectations.

Forward Aarne Talvitie plays for the Utica Comets of the AHL, for whom he leads all rookies in plus-minus and games played on the season.

Talvitie has only missed one game in the current campaign for the Eastern Conference-leading Comets, and he is the team’s second-highest scoring rookie.

The former Nittany Lion alternate captain could find himself debuting for the youngster-heavy New Jersey Devils at some point this season.

Brett Murray

Brett Murray is one former Nittany Lion who has carved a minor role for a team at the highest level.

Murray has played in 19 games for the Buffalo Sabres this season, while appearing in just 16 for the Rochester Americans in the AHL.

While the 23-year-old has found more success in less games at the lower professional level, his ability to compile ice time in the NHL at a young age is impressive for a former fourth-round pick.

Among all of the former Penn Staters mentioned, Murray is the only one to have made his NHL debut thus far.

Cole Hults

Another former Penn Stater has yet to live up to his lofty accomplishments at the collegiate level.

Despite three consecutive seasons of 20-plus points before reaching the pros, Cole Hults hasn’t yet found his stride offensively in the AHL.

In 25 games this season, Hults has registered just seven total points for the Tucson Roadrunners, which ranks as fifth-best among rookies on the squad.

While the Wisconsin native isn’t a forward by position, he has certainly shown he can score like one in the past, as the blueliner is Penn State’s all-time leader in points from a defenseman.

If Hults can regain his past offensive form, he should be able to earn himself more appearances and more opportunities at the professional level.

Evan Barratt

The difference between Year 1 and 2 hasn’t proven to be too drastic for Evan Barratt.

The former Nittany Lion has scored one more goal but has just one less point in four more games when comparing last year’s stats to this year’s.

However, one area where Barratt has seen a major change is penalty minutes.

The Bristol, Pennsylvania, native has already spent 42 minutes in the box for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL through 31 games this season.

Interestingly enough, this only ranks fourth on his team, despite being comfortably first at the center position.

Barratt should have plenty of opportunities to continue to progress with the IceHogs, who rank 10th in the AHL Western Conference standings.

