Many recent NCAA men’s hockey graduates are signing professional contracts and finding success at the next level, and Penn State is no exception.

While two Nittany Lions, Adam Pilewicz and Clayton Phillips, announced their intent to return, the blue and white recently said goodbye to the likes of Alex Limoges, Aarne Talvitie and others.

Here’s a look at how some former Penn Staters are doing in the professional ranks.

Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls

Alex Limoges had a blistering hot start to his pro career, tallying three points in just his first two games, and he has not let up since then.

The former captain has now skated in eight games for the Gulls and has racked up a total of six points in those contests, including five in his first five games.

He also notched his first professional goal in an April 4 contest against the Ontario Reign, which is his only score up to this juncture in his career.

After a decorated career with the blue and white, Limoges has put the AHL on notice throughout the early stages of his career.

Aarne Talvitie, Binghamton Devils

Aarne Talvitie’s signing made waves around social media, as the junior opted to leave Penn State a year early and join the team he was drafted by in 2017.

After a few practices, Talvitie finally took the ice as a pro for the first time.

The former Nittany Lion alternate captain has skated in four games for the Binghamton Devils of the AHL and, to this point, his only offensive statistic is a singular assist.

However, the Espoo, Finland, native signed a two-year entry-level contract, so he still has plenty of time to start racking up some points.

Tim Doherty, Allen Americans

Tim Doherty may not have been a member of Penn State’s program for long, but in his one season with the Nittany Lions, he made quite an impact.

After four years in Maine, Doherty came to Penn State and produced 18 points in 22 games, which was good enough to get him a deal with the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Doherty has appeared in five games as a professional with the Americans and has yet to find the back of the net. However, he did record his first professional point.

On top of nabbing a point throughout his first handful of games, Doherty’s plus-minus sits at zero and he has yet to take a penalty.

The production Doherty put up at the collegiate level suggests he could see an uptick in scoring relatively soon, should he continue to receive ice time.

Chase Berger, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Another player who wore the “C” for Guy Gadowsky, Chase Berger is currently competing in his third campaign with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After graduating in 2019, Berger signed with the Penguins and played in six games, tallying two points.

Last season, though, the former captain played in 53 games, notching 10 points, including one goal.

Berger, whose younger brother Christian is currently a freshman on Gadowsky’s team, is on pace to set a new career high in points this season.

Through 20 games, the St. Louis native already has six points and a career-high three goals to his name.

Evan Barratt, Rockford IceHogs

The former third-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2017, Evan Barratt flashed his talent time and time again as a Nittany Lion. As a professional, he is doing much of the same.

Currently in the AHL, Barratt has racked up 12 points in 20 games, including four goals.

Staying out of the penalty box was an issue for Barratt as a Nittany Lion and still plagues him to an extent as an IceHog as well. However, this area of his game is improving, as he’s spent eight minutes in the box through 20 games.

Barratt is also converting shots into goals at a healthy 11.8% clip this season, indicating a good understanding of shot selection from the youngster.

