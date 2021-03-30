Editor’s Note: Each week, one of The Daily Collegian’s sports staff members will check in on former Penn State men’s hockey players who are making an impact at the professional level.

Penn State’s season may have come to a close, but for many former Nittany Lions, their professional campaigns are still in full swing.

As more and more Penn Staters turn pro, there is more action for fans of the blue and white to follow from their favorite players of years past.

Here’s an update on some Nittany Lions and how their professional seasons are going thus far.

Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls

Fresh off his senior campaign, former captain Alex Limoges got off to a scorching start with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Limoges tallied his first career point in his first career game in a 4-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors Friday.

He would follow that up with a multi-point effort in a 2-1 win over former Penn State teammate Nate Sucese and the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday.

Despite only having played two games at the professional level, Limoges is already making an impact similar to the one he made donning the blue-and-white.

Nate Sucese, Tucson Roadrunners

Penn State’s all-time leading scorer, Sucese has continued his successful play in the AHL.

While his numbers are not nearly as gaudy as they were during his time in Happy Valley, Sucese has still played solid hockey.

Skating in 18 games, he has tallied three goals and four assists with a plus-minus of +3 while also recording a short-handed goal and shooting at a 10% clip for the Roadrunners.

Sucese’s point total may not be nearly as high as it was at Penn State, but should his role increase, his points may soon follow.

Regardless, the Fairport, New York, native is playing solid hockey at one of the sport’s highest levels.

Peyton Jones, Colorado Eagles

Arguably the most successful netminder in Penn State’s short but acclaimed history, Peyton Jones made the leap to the next level when he signed with the Colorado Avalanche organization.

Jones has gotten some playing time with both the Colorado Eagles of the AHL and the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

Jones has not performed at an elite level for either team, but he has been serviceable.

In eight games with the Grizzlies, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native went 4-2-2 with an .889 save percentage and 3.10 goals against average.

After getting the call up to the AHL, Jones has struggled a little more and is still searching for his first win.

The four-year starter at Penn State has gone 0-2-1 so far with the Eagles and has totaled a .876 save percentage with a 3.62 goals against average.

Cole Hults, Ontario Reign

Cole Hults was a staple along Pegula Ice Arena’s blue lines for three years before opting to forgo his senior season to sign with the Los Angeles Kings.

Scoring points was no problem for Hults at the collegiate level, as he recorded 78 of them over his 111 games in a Nittany Lion uniform.

In the pro ranks, however, Hults has not had the same success on the offensive side of the puck at this juncture.

Hults has tallied only three points through his first 15 career games in the AHL but still has a plus-minus of +2.

The former fifth-round pick in 2017 still seems to be a part of the future for the Kings, which looks bright with many young prospects outside of just the former Penn Stater.

Nikita Pavlychev, Syracuse Crunch

One of the fans’ most beloved Nittany Lions to ever lace up a pair of skates, Nikita Pavlychev intimidated opponents with his 6-foot-7 stature.

Now, as a pro, the former seventh-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins is finding some playing time in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

In his 14 games played across the ECHL and AHL, Pavlychev has mustered up five points, including two goals.

Similar to his time at Penn State, though, Pavlychev is struggling to stay out of the penalty box.

During his tenure as a Nittany Lion, he recorded 183 penalty minutes in just 137 games played, and he’s already taken 12 penalty minutes in 14 games at the pro level.

Brandon Biro, Rochester Americans

Few careers will ever be as storied as Brandon Biro’s was at Penn State.

Not only did Biro get it done on the ice for Guy Gadowsky and company, finishing fourth in program history in points, but he was also a leader off of the ice as a captain in his senior season.

So far with the Americans, Biro has three points in nine games, including a pair of goals.

All three points came in one night for Biro, when he netted two goals and picked up an assist en route to being named the first star of the game on March 26 despite his team falling in the contest.