Though Penn State had its moments this year, Guy Gadowsky put together one of the program's more disappointing stretches of his decade-long tenure in the 2021-22 season.

There were many similarities between this past season and the 2020-21 coronavirus season for the Nittany Lions — most notably, their lack of Big Ten victories.

Of Penn State’s 17-20-1 season record, 19 of the school’s losses were at the hands of conference opponents — to make matters worse, Gadowsky’s squad was ranked in the USCHO top 20 heading into its first Big Ten matchup of the schedule.

Riding high off of a 6-1 record and a 6-4 victory against then-No. 6 North Dakota on Oct. 31, few likely could have predicted the downward spiral the Nittany Lions would soon go.

Undoubtedly, the Big Ten took Penn State for a ride from the very beginning until the very end.

Though expectations for the season were raised following the Nittany Lions’ game against the Fighting Hawks on Halloween, the blue and white went on to struggle with a multitude of hurdles by the end of the year.

Penn State’s 2021-22 stint can’t be examined without taking a look at arguably the longest storyline of the season: the goalie situation.

For the larger part of the year, Gadowsky couldn’t make a firm decision on who would start between the pipes on a permanent basis, which ultimately, led to heavy doses of inconsistency in the net.

All season, Gadowsky said having two good netminders is always better than one, but contrary to Gadowsky’s statements, the stats say otherwise.

Split between sophomore goalie Liam Souliere and senior netminder Oskar Autio, the Nittany Lions allowed 118 goals this season — the second most in the Big Ten — while also saving the least shots on average in the conference, as the only team with a save percentage below .900.

Starting the majority of games between the two, Autio produced a .893 percentage. On the other hand, Souliere was consistently better with a .905 percentage.

Maybe if Souliere gets his chance to shine earlier, Penn State rings off a couple more wins in conference play.

For a team that shoots more than anyone else in the Big Ten, the blue and white didn’t score that many goals this year.

With 1,481 shots throughout the season — 206 more than the next closest Big Ten team — Penn State finished the year second-to-last in shot percentage

The Nittany Lions managed the third-lowest total goals of the year with 120, but it shot far more than any other squad in the conference.

Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Minnesota all took considerably fewer shots but scored more total goals than Penn State.

With that said, It’s unlikely Gadowsky’s formula will change in the near future, but a .08 shot percentage isn’t the path to success.

Placing fifth in the Big Ten, Penn State finished over Michigan State and Wisconsin in overall standing, but it was considerably worse than the remaining four teams of the conference.

Chemistry and mental toughness were a struggle all year for the Nittany Lions.

More than most other issues plaguing the team, Gadowsky and company’s assist count displayed those struggles to a high degree.

Managing only 5.34 per game and 203 total on the year, the Nittany Lions' ability to move the puck was far less fruitful than that of the Big Ten’s best.

Michigan, for example, averaged 6.95 assists per game. Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines scored more than anyone else in the Big Ten.

Penn State is full of young talent, so it’s likely that the players will have plenty of time to gel before the underclassmen enter their senior year.

Next season is a make-or-break situation for the future of the program, the question is whether the Nittany Lions can put it all together.

With clear statistical inefficiencies getting the better of the program in 2021-22, the next season will speak volumes on the direction the blue and white is headed in the years to come under Gadowsky.