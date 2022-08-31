Penn State came out firing in the 2021-22 campaign, rattling off six victories in its first seven games, but the beasts of the Big Ten halted any momentum generated by the squad in nonconference play.

Finishing the regular season in sixth place in the conference with a record of 17-20-1 wasn’t what Guy Gadowsky had hoped for heading into last year.

Now entering his 11th season at the helm for Penn State, Gadowsky has a veteran lineup that can produce at a high level on any given night, and the expectation should be just that.

Here’s what to expect in a few of Penn State’s key conference showdowns.

Oct. 28-29: at Wisconsin

After a handful of nonconference matchups to start the year, Penn State begins its Big Ten schedule with a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, for a pair of games with the Badgers.

The blue and white looks to start conference play strong ahead of matchups with last year’s Big Ten Tournament Champion Michigan and runner-up Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions fared well against Wisconsin last year, picking up three wins in four contests with the Badgers, including a two-game sweep at Pegula Ice Arena.

Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin seek to continue their dominance against Wisconsin, after posting four and three points, respectively, in last season’s series.

Penn State’s final test ahead of the conference tournament will feature another two-game tilt with Wisconsin on Feb. 24 and 25, 2023, in Happy Valley.

Nov. 4-5: Michigan

Similarly to last season, the blue and white squares off against Michigan for its first conference matchup on home ice.

The Wolverines finished last year atop the Big Ten with a record of 31-10-1, but after losing coach Mel Pearson, they’ll look to rely on experienced players to continue their dominance throughout the conference.

One thing for certain is that Penn State would not like a repeat of last season’s matchups with the maize and blue; the Nittany Lions lost all four tilts to Michigan.

Junior goaltender Erik Portillo aims to continue his excellence against Penn State after silencing the squad for much of his time in net.

Backed with Luke Hughes, as one of Michigan’s returning defensemen, the Nittany Lions are bound to have a tough test in their first conference faceoff.

Nov. 10-11: at Minnesota

After an unlikely run in the Big Ten Tournament last year, that saw Penn State have its season come to an end at the hands of the Golden Gophers, the blue and white surely has this game circled on its calendar.

Although Gadowsky’s squad will have played almost a third of its regular-season schedule by the time puck drops against Minnesota, this game may have a little added juice.

Losing four of five matchups against a highly ranked Minnesota team last season was less than ideal for the blue and white, but with an experienced unit and a full offseason of development, it’ll look to build off its shortcomings against quality competition.

A group that returns a myriad of key contributors hopes to use last year’s season-ending defeat to the Golden Gophers as fuel to the fire in its first matchup.

Penn State will get another chance to battle it out with Minnesota for a pair of games on Feb. 17 and 18 in Happy Valley.

Jan. 20-21: Notre Dame

In their second series back from winter break, the Nittany Lions will face off against Notre Dame for a pair of games at Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white’s matchup with the Fighting Irish starts a brutal stretch against Big Ten opponents. After Notre Dame, Penn State travels to Michigan, then Ohio State and caps it off with a pair of series against the Golden Gophers and Wisconsin in Happy Valley.

As last year showed, the Nittany Lions struggled against conference opponents going just 6-17-1 in the Big Ten, and they will need a big start against a solid Notre Dame team to push them up the standings ahead of tournament play.

Feb. 3-4: at Ohio State

In the midst of a hefty stretch of conference matchups, Penn State hits the road to Columbus, Ohio, for the second two-game series of the season between the rivals.

During the 2021-22 regular season, the blue and white failed to secure a win against Ohio State, tallying three losses and one tie, but once the postseason arrived, they had the Buckeyes’ number.

Penn State defeated then-No. 12 Ohio State 2-1 in a best-of-three series to advance in the Big Ten Tournament.

A pair of wins at Ohio State could generate some late-season momentum from Penn State as it looks to secure its first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2017.

Ohio State will look for revenge against the blue and white in its first matchups with the unit on Dec. 2 and 3 on the road.

