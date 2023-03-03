We’re in the endgame now.

Postseason play is on the horizon for Penn State and the rest of the college hockey world, with the NCAA Tournament set to kick off on March 23. But first, conference tournaments will take center stage in the coming weeks, including within the Big Ten.

Friday will see the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament begin with three best-of-three series that will stretch across the weekend.

The winners will advance into the semifinals a week later, where the action becomes single-game elimination.

Now, Minnesota has already punched its ticket to the second round after clinching the top seed in the bracket back on Feb. 16. So, the No. 1 team in the nation will carry its 25-8-1 record into a matchup against the lowest remaining seed that comes out of the upcoming weekend.

While the Golden Gophers await their next opponent, six teams will take the ice this weekend. Here’s what awaits each of them as the tournament begins.

No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan

Coming off a road win over Penn State during the Nittany Lions’ Senior Day, Wisconsin will look to play spoiler once more when it travels to Yost Ice Arena for a showdown opposite Michigan.

The Wolverines come into the conference tournament with plenty of feathers in their cap. For starters, they won this tournament last season, besting Minnesota in the final.

Of course, that was last season. Yet, during 2022-23, Michigan has remained formidable behind a group of talented underclassmen who are led by new coach Brandon Naurato.

The Wolverines currently stand as the No. 4 team in the nation, by way of both the coaches poll and the PairWise, in addition to holding the second seed in this bracket.

Despite this strong recognition, it’s been a little while since the Wolverines were last in the win column. Their past four contests have seen them suffer two ties and two losses, with the pair of ties ultimately resulting in shootout defeats.

Despite these recent aggravations, holding home ice against the lowest-seeded team in the conference should be a quality advantage for the maize and blue.

Wisconsin enters this matchup with some momentum, having split its last three series with well-respected teams in Minnesota, Michigan State and Penn State.

However, at 6-18 within the Big Ten, the Badgers have consistently struggled in conference play all season long. This includes against Michigan, as the Wolverines toppled Wisconsin in three of their four prior meetings this season.

As the lone team outside of the top 30 in the PairWise rankings, coach Tony Granato’s crew will need to be as hot as it’s been all year to emerge with two wins over Michigan.

One saving grace for Wisconsin could be a similarity it shares with the home team. Michigan and the Badgers are the worst two rosters in the conference in goals allowed per game.

However, Michigan is also the second-highest Big Ten scorer, so it’ll take a banner weekend from Wisconsin to advance past its rival.

No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

Following its loss to the Badgers on Saturday, Penn State officially slotted into the sixth seed despite being a top-10 team in both the USCHO and PairWise rankings.

Now set to face off against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions will look to repeat history. During last season’s tournament, a fifth-seed Penn State roster downed the Buckeyes on the road in the best-of-three matchup.

This year’s Penn State team is stronger in both record and reputation, but that doesn’t mean it should be considered a lock that the blue and white takes down Ohio State once more.

The two teams appear fairly even, having split the regular-season series while also each scoring over three goals per outing on the year.

However, there’s one clear area where the Buckeyes stand ahead of the visiting Nittany Lion special teams.

Penn State has continued to struggle on the power play all year, capitalizing on just 15.5% of its chances. These issues were highlighted during the recent loss to Wisconsin where, despite tallying 12 minutes of time with a man advantage, Guy Gadowsky’s unit went 0-5 in that department.

These struggles could be exploited further against Ohio State, as the No. 3 seed is the conference’s top team at killing penalties at 89.4%.

Across a three-game series, there’s a possibility Penn State outperforms the home team offensively and advances to the next round. But should the Nittany Lions lose, this clear disadvantage may prove a deciding factor.

No. 5 Michigan State at No. 4 Notre Dame

In a conference already closely knit in the standings, this matchup features a pair of teams with very similar records and rankings.

In the USCHO poll, Notre Dame stands at No. 19, while Michigan State trails it at No. 20. Both teams have won 10 conference games this season while also only holding five road victories apiece.

Taking those road inconsistencies into account, Notre Dame may hold an advantage in this matchup. But as the Big Ten’s lowest-scoring unit, the Fighting Irish will need to rely on their typical hard-nosed defense to defend their home ice.

This might do the trick, as the Spartans have struggled to find consistency on offense throughout the year, and that includes against Notre Dame.

During the two teams’ first series this season, the Spartans first fell on the road in a 5-0 defeat. The following night, the two teams tied 1-1, as not even three rounds of shootout action could decide a victor.

The next time around, when they were home, the Spartans fared much better. They defeated Notre Dame two days in a row by respective margins of 3-0 and 3-2.

With such a mixed bag of results coming from these teams’ prior meetings, this postseason series could truly go in any direction. But in a matchup of opponents with such similar seedings and records, perhaps this should be expected.

