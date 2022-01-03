Penn State will be without perhaps its most aggressive player against Notre Dame.

Nittany Lion defenseman Kenny Johnson has been suspended one game by the Big Ten according to the conference’s supplemental discipline process due to an incident during the blue and white’s Jan. 1 victory over Army.

Johnson received a major penalty for clipping and a game misconduct against the Black Knights as time expired in the contest.

As a result of his actions, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native, will not be able to take the ice when Penn State hosts the Fighting Irish on Jan. 7.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

3 potential replacements for Penn State women's volleyball head coaching gig After 43 seasons and seven national championships on the Penn State sideline, Russ Rose leav…