Penn State was projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers who are coming off of a Big Ten Championship win are projected to win the Big Ten regular season in 2021-22.
Reigning Big Ten Tournament Champion @GopherHockey was tabbed the favorite in the 2021-22 #B1GHockey preseason coaches’ poll. pic.twitter.com/gRGePGIiCs— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) September 24, 2021
The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the conference in a shortened 2020-21 season, and Big Ten coaches predict the blue and white to fare just as well in 2021-22 with a No. 5 preseason ranking.
Penn State kicks off its season against Long Island on Oct. 3 at Pegula Ice Arena, but it won’t face a conference opponent until Nov. 5 when it travels to Ohio State.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
For the first time since February 2020, the Nittany Lions played a game at Pegula Ice Arena …