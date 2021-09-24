Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Arizona State, McMenamin (19)

Penn State forward Connor McMenamin (19) skates toward the puck during the men's hockey game against Arizona State at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Penn State won 5-4 in overtime.

 Josie Chen

Penn State was projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason coaches’ poll.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers who are coming off of a Big Ten Championship win are projected to win the Big Ten regular season in 2021-22.

The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the conference in a shortened 2020-21 season, and Big Ten coaches predict the blue and white to fare just as well in 2021-22 with a No. 5 preseason ranking.

Penn State kicks off its season against Long Island on Oct. 3 at Pegula Ice Arena, but it won’t face a conference opponent until Nov. 5 when it travels to Ohio State.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags