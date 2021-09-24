Penn State was projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason coaches’ poll.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers who are coming off of a Big Ten Championship win are projected to win the Big Ten regular season in 2021-22.

Reigning Big Ten Tournament Champion @GopherHockey was tabbed the favorite in the 2021-22 #B1GHockey preseason coaches’ poll. pic.twitter.com/gRGePGIiCs — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) September 24, 2021

The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the conference in a shortened 2020-21 season, and Big Ten coaches predict the blue and white to fare just as well in 2021-22 with a No. 5 preseason ranking.

Penn State kicks off its season against Long Island on Oct. 3 at Pegula Ice Arena, but it won’t face a conference opponent until Nov. 5 when it travels to Ohio State.

