Penn State might be in the midst of a long layoff, but the Big Ten is planning ahead.

On Thursday, the conference announced new dates for the Big Ten Tournament.

🏆 #B1GHockey Tournament News ⤵️ 📅 Dates changed to March 14-16📺 All six games will be carried live on @BigTenNetwork 📍 @NDCFIA 📰 ➡️ https://t.co/fg3mB0p6Kh pic.twitter.com/7kZ47tPRiW — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) February 25, 2021

The quarterfinal games will be played Sunday, March 14, with the two semifinal games coming the day after and the championship game taking place on Tuesday, March 16.

All six games will also air live on the Big Ten Network.

Seeding for the tournament will be based on winning percentage in Big Ten games, as opposed to total points, due to the amount of games that had to be postponed this year.

The conference tournament was originally slated to begin March 18 and run through March 20.

