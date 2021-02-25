Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, Sternschein (27), Pilewicz (24) and Myllari (4)
Sam Sternschein (27), Adam Pilewicz (24) and Kris Myllari (4) celebrate Sternschein's goal during the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Game against Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. on Mar. 23, 2019. No. 16 Fighting Irish defeated No. 17 Nittany Lions, 3-2.  

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State might be in the midst of a long layoff, but the Big Ten is planning ahead.

On Thursday, the conference announced new dates for the Big Ten Tournament.

The quarterfinal games will be played Sunday, March 14, with the two semifinal games coming the day after and the championship game taking place on Tuesday, March 16.

All six games will also air live on the Big Ten Network.

Seeding for the tournament will be based on winning percentage in Big Ten games, as opposed to total points, due to the amount of games that had to be postponed this year.

The conference tournament was originally slated to begin March 18 and run through March 20.

