Ben Schoen may have finally found his footing for Penn State.

The freshman forward has been one of the blue and white’s most prolific offensive player over its past two games, scoring five points in the team’s pair of wins, in addition to the shootout-winning goal Friday night.

Schoen is one of several Nittany Lion freshmen that has carved a sizable offensive role for Penn State, especially of late.

For the Ohio native, though, the stat sheet hasn’t been filled out on a steady basis.

The Nittany Lion has struggled to consistently produce offensively for his team, and at one time during the season, he had a six-game pointless streak.

When asked what he needs to do to continue to produce at a high level for his team, this is an area Schoen said he needs to tap into.

“Just consistency,” Schoen said. “Just [need to] keep doing what Coach says and hopefully pucks will keep going my way.”

From a coaching standpoint, the youngster’s breakout seems to be something they’ve been waiting on for a while.

Guy Gadowsky said associate head coach Keith Fisher, among others, had been adamant that Schoen was right on the doorstep of finding his way.

“Coach Fisher would say ‘man is he close, he's just so close,’” Gadowsky said. “He just [looked] like [he was] just so close, and you could see it.”

Schoen’s recent performances could suggest that he’s no longer “close” and instead finally found his way for Penn State.

Gadowsky said, despite the inconsistent start to his career, Schoen never lost confidence in his ability to play.

“He has a lot of belief in himself,” Gadowsky said. “He believed in himself, and he believed he was close. I think that's what you're seeing.”

In total, the 5-foot-8 forward has 15 points on the year, meaning he’s scored a third of his season’s point total in his past two games.

The biggest goal of the freshman’s career, however, isn’t one that’ll show up in his regular-season goal column.

The first-year gave his team a 2-1 shootout victory on a backhander that went off the leg of Ohio State goaltender Jakub Dobeš.

This was a moment created by a chance, given to him by his head coach, a chance Schoen said he wasn’t sure he would have.

“Honestly, I didn't know what was gonna happen. We’ve got a lot of guys on the team that can score,” Schoen said when asked if he thought he’d get a chance in the shootout. “For him to give me that opportunity, to go out and score, was pretty special.

The three players to precede him in the shootout were the team’s top three point scorers on the season, in forwards Kevin Wall, Connor MacEachern and Ryan Kirwan.

Schoen is just seventh on the team in scoring.

The Penn Stater made sure to credit his coach’s support and trust, not just on Friday, but throughout the season.

“All year ‘Gads’ has been giving me opportunities,” Schoen said. “He's been just so helpful and positive with me.

“I knew I had to bury that one for him, for sure.”

And bury it he did.

In hindsight Schoen proved to be the right choice, but his recent play prompted what sounded to be a pretty straight-forward decision for Gadowsky before the fourth round of the shootout.

“He had such a good game, and he just seemed to have the mojo,” Gadowsky said.

