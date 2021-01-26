A career weekend for one Penn Stater has gotten even sweeter.

Nittany Lion forward Connor McMenamin was awarded the Big Ten Third Star of the Week after his performance against Wisconsin.

The sophomore from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, recorded five points, including a game winner, in Penn State’s series split with No. 12 Wisconsin this past weekend.

McMenamin tied the Nittany Lions’ single-game points record, getting on the score sheet for every single goal scored in the blue and white’s 5-4 win over the Badgers.

This is the first weekly award for McMenamin. Minnesota forwards Blake McLaughlin and Brannon McManus received the first and second stars of the week, respectively.

