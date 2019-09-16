“WELCOME BACK TO HOCKEY VALLEY.”

That was written on the hand-drawn sign pinned to the glass in front of the Roar Zone. Penguins players rifled shots at the tiny bullseye just above the sign in warmups, sparking visible excitement from its members.

Thanks to Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Sabres and sole donors toward the construction of Pegula Ice Arena, the Sabres played their third game in four years in front of a packed crowd of students and locals.

“The fact that [the Pegulas] were able to really push this for another year bringing the Sabres back here and bringing a Pennsylvania team,” Roar Zone vice president Christopher Hess said. “Pens fans are abundant on this campus as we know. Bringing this to Pegula is definitely one of the cooler experiences I’ve seen so far here.”

Fans were treated to a back-and-forth game, with Buffalo leading 4-1 at the second intermission, only for the Penguins to score three in the third to send it to OT. The Sabres’ Jack Eichel ended the game with eight second left on a breakaway, beating goalie Tristan Jarry.

“I’m personally not a fan of either the Sabres or the Penguins, however it’s really cool to come to see talent like that play here in our hometown,” sophomore Jonathan Flatley said.

The high-level talent displayed in the game included players like Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin, all top-10 draft picks in their respective years. It came as a surprise to most when the lineup was released with more experienced players like Eichel and Skinner.

“It’s not something you usually get in this smaller environment,” Flatley said. “You really get to be closer to the players. You get to see them up front and close in action.”

It was a rare experience for many of these students, mostly because they may never get to see these players. The Roar Zone was decked out in a lot of Penguins and Sabres jerseys, but there were a large number of other NHL teams represented.

One that stood out was a teal Sharks jersey that popped in a sea of mostly black, gold and navy blue.

“On NHL 2K7, I saw Joe Thornton on the cover, and I fell in love with the team,” sophomore Matthew Petruska said. “I love the colors, I love the logo. This was back when I was seven. Ever since then, I’ve been watching them every year.”

Freshman Hannibal Wang comes from the west coast, and he was dawning his team’s threads tonight.

“I am from Canada -- Vancouver,” Wang said. “I’ve watched the NHL for about five years. My favorite team is the Canucks and I won’t miss any action this year.”

Perhaps most surprising was seeing an Atlanta Thrashers jersey, a team that hasn’t played in over eight years.

“I’ve been a die-hard Thrashers fan my whole life,” junior Jeremy Schooler said. “They moved away in 2011 from Atlanta to Winnipeg. I hate the Jets; they stole our team. They were terrible, they never won a playoff game in ever in team history, but I love them and I’m waiting forever until they come home.”