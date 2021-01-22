A good night's sleep can be the best cure for anything.

Such was the case for Penn State Friday as the Nittany Lions bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Wisconsin the night before to win 5-4 in the second game of the series.

The victory pushed Penn State’s record back to .500 while simultaneously giving the squad three much needed points in the Big Ten standings.

The Nittany Lions came storming out of the gates, scoring two goals in the first three minutes of the game and chased Wisconsin netminder Cameron Rowe in the first period after he made 45 saves just 24 hours earlier.

The Badgers made a ferocious comeback attempt in the final 10 minutes to hold on for the victory.

Wisconsin made it a 4-3 game before Connor McMenamin scored an empty net goal which was answered by Wisconsin with 45 seconds left to bring it back to a one goal game.

Getting his sixth straight start, junior goaltender Oskar Autio played well enough for the Nittany Lions to win, stopping 35 shots while letting four Badger shots reach the back of the net.

Penn State was given a big offensive boost from a host of players, but namely Connor McMenamin, who had five points on the night.

Junior alternate captain Aarne Talvitie also poured in two goals and added an assist for Penn State.

Career night for McMenamin

McMenamin has been a steady player for the Nittany Lions all year, but Friday night was undoubtedly his best performance of the season.

The sophomore forward put up five points--four assists and one goal--to tie the program record for assists and points in a single game.

McMenamin had only six points on the year coming into Friday’s game, and nearly doubled that total with his spectacular performance against Wisconsin.

Still took penalties, but much better at killing them

After committing seven penalties in the first game of the series, Gadowsky made a point of wanting to improve in that facet.

While the Nittany Lions did better at staying out of the sin bin, it was only marginally.

Penn State still committed four penalties on the night, but the difference was that the Nittany Lions’ penalty kill unit held firm and did not allow a goal on four Badger power play chances.

Penn State holds off late Badger comeback effort

The Nittany Lions dominated Wisconsin for the first two and a half periods of the game before the Badgers came charging back.

Trailing 4-1 with more than 10 minutes gone in the third period, the Badgers cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to two and then followed that up with another goal on their next shot attempt.

After an empty net goal by Penn State, Wisconsin made it a one point game again with less than a minute left.

The defense might’ve bent, but it did not break as Autio and company clung to a one goal lead to secure a much needed win.

