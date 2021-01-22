Some of the best sports stories are about the underdog who overcame adversity.

Whether you’re a fan of “Rudy”, “Invincible” or another film, these movies have stood the test of time because they feature main characters the audience is quick to rally behind.

Such is the case with Penn State’s Adam Pilewicz, who while only playing in seven games this year, has seen ice time in each of the Nittany Lions’ last five wins.

But he was a scratch in Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to Wisconsin.

On Friday, Guy Gadowsky turned to his ace in the hole and inserted Pilewicz into the Nittany Lions’ fourth line instead of letting him ride the bench again.

“He’s the guy,” Gadowsky said about Pilewicz. “That’s why he was in tonight and you got to give him a ton of credit.”

Taking a gander at Pilewicz’s cumulative statistics from the season, there is little reason to believe he is an integral part of Penn State’s victories: zero goals and zero assists.

But in Friday’s 5-4 victory, forward Tyler Gratton chased down a crucial icing call in the third period after Pilewicz sent the puck deep into Wisconsin’s defensive zone.

Considering the Badgers’ attempt at a comeback came up just one goal short, taking away another scoring opportunity for Wisconsin may have been the difference maker.

“It was a great play by Pilewicz,” Gadowsky said. “He knew he had to make a strong play rather than try to do something fancy in the defensive zone.”

From what Gadowsky could see on the play, it appeared that Gratton had “faith” Pilewicz was going to do the “right thing” and clear the puck out of Penn State’s defensive end.

An industrial engineering major, Gadowsky said Pilewicz is a great leader that does the right things “all the time”.

“He’s a great teammate,” Gadowsky said. “He does extra work in the weight room. He’s incredibly smart.”

Sophomore forward Connor McMenamin stole the show with a record-setting performance that included tying three program records. In total, McMenamin finished the night with five points on four assists and a goal.

But even after what was clearly his best game as a Nittany Lion, McMenamin deflected attention away from himself and onto his senior teammate from Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

“[Pilewicz] is the ultimate team player,” McMenamin said. “Just the best person you could want on your team, in the locker room and on the ice.”

McMenamin was particularly impressed with Pilewicz’s play on the fourth line and said he was “super excited” and “really glad” to see him play well tonight. He was happy to see the elder statesmen skating with the fourth line not just because of his abilities, but because of the caliber of teammate Pilewicz has been in McMenamin’s time with the program.

Rather than referring to him as a teammate, McMenamin chose a more endearing term for Pilewicz.

“He has been one of the best on the team at just being your friend,” McMenamin said. “To see him go out there tonight and play the way he did and make those big plays when we needed them, you can’t feel more happy for that guy.”

Penn State has won five of its last eight games, but Pilewicz has only suited up for the victories. In the losses to Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin, Pilewicz was a healthy scratch.

Gadowsky said he doesn’t know why Pilewicz wasn’t in the lineup for its trio of losses since the turn of the new year. Regardless, he was pleased with the team’s ability to play as one against Wisconsin.

Instead of singling out McMenamin as the reason Penn State won, Gadowsky said it was a group effort that led the Nittany Lions to victory. But to earn a victory in the Big Ten, it takes more than cohesion and team chemistry.

Sometimes, it takes an underdog.

“There’s guys that drive teams to play the right way, and he’s one of them,” Gadowsky said.

