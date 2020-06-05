Former Penn State defenseman Trevor Hamiltion’s post college career hasn’t been easy — but through it all, he has been able to maintain his positive attitude.

Shuffled between the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins and the ECHL Toledo Walleye of the Detroit Red Wings organization for his first professional year, Hamilton found his rookie season to be difficult.

“It was tough, kind of not having a solidified spot,” Hamilton said. “I even got called up the day of the game one time, and had to prepare myself on the ride over.”

Hamilton left Penn State as one of the most decorated defensemen to play for the program after being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-Big Ten in 2018 following his senior season.

While Hamilton was put in a difficult place during his rookie season, his teammates and coaches were there to help.

“Luckily we had a really good group in both spots and a really good coaching staff to help me learn throughout my rookie year,” Hamilton said. “They were always there if I needed to talk.

“It was definitely an interesting year, but I think that with all the ups and downs, it made me a stronger individual.”

After playing between the two leagues in his first professional season, Hamilton looked to Europe for his second professional season, playing in the EBEL with the Graz 99ers in Graz, Austria.

“I had about a month and a half off, and then I was signed over in Europe for this year,” Hamilton said. “It was a really cool experience, just living a different lifestyle and learning a new culture.”

While the coronavirus pandemic cut Hamilton’s season short, he enjoyed living in Austria and traveling through Europe during the breaks in the season.

“(Mykonos) was by far my favorite place. I could see in the summer it gets pretty rowdy there,” Hamilton said with a laugh. “We went to Germany, Hungary and Italy. So it was cool to see all these places.”

Hamilton also found he was able to build a stronger bond with his teammates, as the EBEL isn’t a farm system, like the two leagues he was playing in at home.

“It was a lot easier to build relationships and gain chemistry throughout the year,” Hamilton said. “Definitely made some friendships that are going to last a long time.”

However, European hockey wasn’t all fun and games for Hamilton, while at times during the season it was grueling as injuries started to pile up in his teammates around him.

“We did have a ton of injuries throughout the year,” Hamilton said. “We started the year all healthy and then I don’t think we played with a full lineup until the beginning of playoffs...[that] was our first game with a full lineup.”

Despite making connections with teammates and traveling through Europe in his free time, Hamilton, a self-described family man, said he felt lonely at first.

“It was very lonely, just because on my team basically everyone had a girlfriend or a wife,” Hamilton said. “So it was different living alone for a while.

“I’ve always lived with a family or a friend ever since I was a junior in high school, so I always had someone to talk to.”

Looking to the future, Hamilton plans to return to play hockey in the United States.

“I want to be close to the family," Hamilton said. "If something happens a three hour flight is closer than a 10 hour flight.”

Looking back, Hamilton credits Penn State and his former coaches for laying the groundwork for his future.

“When you play for Penn State you’re getting treated like an NHL player,” Hamilton said. “With Coach Gadowsky, Coach Lindsey, Coach Fisher, they paved the way – I mean as you can see this year they’ve had so many people sign with their team it’s becoming a hockey hotbed, and everyone wants to go there now.

“Just from the reputation they’ve built, even in the last couple years, the programs going to take off, if it hasn’t already,” Hamilton continued. “I think it didn’t only shape me to be a good hockey player, but also a good person.”

