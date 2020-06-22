When Cole Hults decided to forgo his senior season at Penn State to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Kings, it wasn’t a shock to those close to him.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Reid Pabich, a forward with the USHL’s Madison Capitols, said via phone call. “I knew it was going to happen.”

Pabich is just one player, also including Ryan Suter of the Minnesota Wild and goaltender Brian Elliott of the Philadelphia Flyers, with whom Hults is training this summer before he plays in the Kings organization next season.

Pabich, who met Hults when he came back from Penn State to skate with the Madison Capitols one winter break, said Hults is someone he looks up to.

“He’s always got my back and is helping me learn new things. He’s a good mentor to me,” Pabich said. “Whenever he’s out there I always try and go a little extra hard because he’s got this good work ethic and he’s pushing everyone, and definitely pushing me.”

Hults said he feels it is "the right time" for him to go pro, and he is eager to get started in California.

“I feel like I can contribute to them right away, and I’m just asking for my opportunity and going to make the most of it," Hults said.

Already getting acquainted with his new teammates, Hults has been having Zoom meetings with incoming defensemen to the LA Kings organization every week and a half.

“We’re all from different areas so we went through and told everybody what was open, what we've been up to during quarantine,” Hults said. “We’re just going over some video, just some check in stuff and just doing what we can right now. They’re good about reaching out to us and not leaving us in the dark.”

Named 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year, a first for Penn State’s program, and 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, Hults said he owes his growth as a player and person to his time spent with the Nittany Lions.

“Guy [Gadowsky] was a huge influence on me,” Hults said. “He understood what kind of player I was and who I was, and that’s how he coached me — he let me do what I wanted to do.

“He always had my back and he would only come up to me if it was something I needed to work on. He was just honest and really easy to play for.”

Gadowsky described Hults as low-maintenance, mature and consistent from his first day with the program.`

“He played a very high-level, quality hockey game, not a flashy, risky game,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t know if his game changed much, he just got better, and better and better at everything he did.”

Gadowsky said Hults’ playing style is low-risk, high-reward, which fit in well with the Nittany Lions. He said Hults only got more confident with the puck and continued to improve throughout his career.

“It was a natural progression, just with the experience, and as he worked on his skills and worked on his body and became more confident,” Gadowsky said. “He still made very smart plays. He already took a very mature game and just made it excellent.

“He gives the team confidence in just everything he does, because he does it so in control.”

Linemate Paul DeNaples said playing with Hults was easy as they meshed well together, both complementing each other’s style of play.

“It was easy to adjust and adapt to how he played… it was just one of those things that worked right away, it’s not like we needed to make big changes at all,” DeNaples said.

Off the ice, DeNaples and Hults were good friends, which DeNaples said improved how they performed on the ice together.

“The first week in school as a freshman I hated him actually,” DeNaples said. “He played a prank on me and tried to tell me I had to do something a certain way, and I was like ‘I don’t like this guy.’

“Then he grew on me and became my best friend, we talk to each other everyday now.”

Hults made just as much as an impression on his teammates off the ice as he did on the ice.

“It’s funny, his personality correlates really well to his on ice game,” Gadowsky said. “I think he became a leader by natural progression. The players, everybody knew how good he was.

“I think it was the fact that he trusted what we did here, that he knew it fit his game well, and the coaching staff really trusted him,” Gadowsky continued. “He’s earned that, he was going to perform at that high level day in and day out.”

In Los Angeles, DeNaples and Gadowsky believe Hults will fit into his new organization seamlessly.

DeNaples believes Hults’ size, point production, and skating will be an asset to the Kings among other things.

“His best attribute is his consistency,” DeNaples said. “Every game he shows up and he’s the same player every time.

“I think that’s what LA really likes about him and will go a long way for him.”

Being an easily coachable player and one who continues to be dependable is something Gadowsky believes he will bring to the table.

“He is always more and more appreciated the more time you spend with him,” Gadowsky said. “There’s some players that you watch them play and they immediately jump off the page, but then over time, you realize the things that their game is susceptible to — where Cole is the exact opposite.

“He’s the type of guy that could really, really make a long career at the pro level, at the NHL level. Only very special people are able to do that and I think he’s one of them.”